Credit to Aston Villa, they are sitting in third place in both the Premier league and the UEFA Europa League. It is not as impressive as what Arsenal are doing (the top spot in both the domestic top flight and the main European competition), but it is something special. Up next for the Villans is a trip to Swiss side Basel. In Switzerland itself, Basel is traditionally a powerhouse.

However, on the continent, they are having a rough season.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 FYIs

Aston Villa at Basel

Kickoff: 8pm BST, Tues. Dec. 9, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

UCL Standings, Form: Aston Villa 3rd, 12 pts WWLWW Basel 24th 6 pts, LWLWL

You got to like the prospects of a W for Unai Emery’s men here. Let’s preview this UEL clash!

Aston Villa Team News

Evan Guessand is the only new injury/fitness concern for Villa, as he looks likely to miss out here, due to an unspecified knock. He’ll most likely join Tyrone Mings (thigh) and Ross Barkley (knee) on the sidelines for this one.

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction at Basel

Marcos Bizot; Lamare Bogarde, Victor Lindelof, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana; Emiliano Buendia, Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers; Donyell Malen

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

