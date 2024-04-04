Bukayo Saka picked up a knock in the goalless and utterly drab draw with Manchester City last weekend, and missed yesterday’s rout of Luton Town. The issue isn’t serious and he is in contention to feature this weekend at Brighton.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to train again and we can have him for the weekend,” manager Mikel Arteta said of Saka in a post-match interview on Wednesday.

Arsenal FC at Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. April 6, 5:30 pm, Falmer Stadium. Brighton & Hove, UK

PL Form, Standing: Arsenal WDWWW 1st, 68 pts Brighton DLWLD 9th, 43 pts

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 59% Draw 22% Brighton 19%

Team News for Both Sides

Elsewhere Jurrien Timber remains out as he continues recovering from his ACL injury. There are no other fitness concerns for Arsenal at this point, so expect Arteta to do some squad rotation here, as a Champions League fixture approaches on Tuesday night.

The North Londoners will need to rotate some guys as they’re in the midst of three games in seven days fixture congestion.

Shifting over to the Seagulls, Evan Ferguson, who’s dealing with a knock, faces a late fitness test before kickoff of this one.

Meanwhile Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh) and ex-Chelsea man Billy Gilmour (knee) are all ruled out.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories