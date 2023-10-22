Arsenal at Sevilla Team News: Ramsdale, Partey, Lamela, Diaz

Aaron Ramsdale missed the engaging 2-2 draw with Chelsea yesterday, in order to be with his wife for the birth of their baby son. He is expected to be in the fold for the Gunners UEFA Champions League clash at Sevilla in midweek. And his replacement, David Raya, certainly did his part to re-open the door to a Ramsdale return to the first team.

Arsenal FC at Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 of 6

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Group Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 2nd, 3 pts LW Sevilla 3rd, 2 pts, DD

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 53% Draw 25% Sevilla 22%

Raya made a couple errors, egregious enough that we definitely have a full on position battle going on in between the sticks at Arsenal. Or I guess you could call it a selection headache for manager Mikel Arteta.

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

And with Thomas Partey back in the mix, it means that Arsenal has just one injury absentee- Jurrien Timber, who won’t be back this season anyway.

Shifting over to the hosts, you recall long-time Tottenham man Erik Lamela, correct? Well, the Argentine winger is with Sevilla now and he’s back fit from a muscle injury.

However, goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor (knee) and striker Mariano Diaz (thigh) are expected to miss out.

