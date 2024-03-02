Jorginho Could Leave Arsenal, Join Lazio in Summer Says Agent

Italian midfielder Jorginho looks set to leave Arsenal this summer, as his contract expires in June. The free agent seems destined to return to his homeland, with the likes of Napoli, Lazio and Juventus all keen. His agent Joao Santos has been very open about all this.

In an interview with Italian outlet TV Play (h/t Mirror), Santos listed out those three teams, and gave priority to Lazio.

“He’d suit Lazio more, for the presence of coach [Maurizio] Sarri who already knows his characteristics very well. But also Juve, who have a great director of sport like Cristiano Giuntoli, who he spent many years with at Napoli.

“I would not rule out a return to Napoli with new coach [Francesco] Calzona, who used to work with Sarri before that.”

A move to Napoli would bring Jorginho back to the place where he enjoyed the best form of his career. It was there that he truly excelled, under then manager Maurizio Sarri.

The player-manager pair then moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2018. Then on January transfer window deadline day 2023, Jorginho joined that very long and well-documented list of players who have worn both the Chelsea and Arsenal shirt.

A list that includes the likes of Petr Cech, David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kai Havertz, Cesc Fabregas.

Lazio is of course where Sarri manages now, and maybe a reunion could be in the works. And maybe Santos is right- this would be the ideal transfer for him.

