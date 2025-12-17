Arsenal at Everton Predicted Starting XIs, Match Preview

Everton FC hosts Arsenal on Saturday night in a matchup of two sides that are enjoying a season that has been better than recent years. Arsenal have been league title contenders for the past three seasons, but right now they’re top of the table in both Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. This is new ground for them; leading the way in both of the two major competitions. We’ll see if this is the season they put the recent “almost men” reputation to bed.

As for Everton, it has been awhile since they’ve been on the first page of the standings this late in the season.

Everton FC vs Arsenal FYIs

Kickoff Time: 8pm Saturday, December 20, 2025

Location: Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Predictions

Google Result Probability: Everton FC win 17% Draw 24% Arsenal win 59%

Premier League Standings Everton FC 9th 24 pts Arsenal 1st 36 pts

The Toffees are legitimately competing for a UEFA competition qualification slot this season.

Predicted Starting XIs

Everton FC

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam; Tyler Dibling, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Grealish; Beto

Arsenal

David Raya; Riccardo Calafiori, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres

