It doesn’t seem like Arsenal FC are really going to step up and be Premier League title contenders this season. Manchester City is having a down year, so the window opened. However, it’s more Liverpool and Chelsea that are walking into it, not the Gunners. Maybe the EFL Cup is where they’ll win a trophy this season? Wednesday brings a London derby with Crystal Palace in that competition, and it’s the first match in a double header.

The two sides will clash in a league fixture next weekend.

EFL Cup Quarterfinal FYIs

Arsenal FC vs Crystal Palace

Kick: Wed. December 18, 7:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

How They Got Here:

Arsenal- Beat Preston 3-0 (round of 16), Beat Bolton 5-1 (third round)

Crystal Palace- Beat Aston Villa 2-1 (round of 16), Beat QPR 2-1 (third round)

So can you say….squad rotation, anyone? Raheem Sterling rarely gets starting assignments these days, but he’ll get one in midweek here.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Kieran Tierney; Ethan Nwaneri, Jorginho, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories