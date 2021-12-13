Football Boot Reviews & 2021 Holiday Shopping Guide

By

Shopping for Christmas gifts can be a tricky business, particularly if you are the type of person who generally leaves things until the last minute.

For many people, the Black Friday sales are the trigger to kick-off their holiday shopping quest, with plenty of bargains to be had in the run-up to the festive season.

Finding the perfect gift often leaves people scratching their heads, especially when it comes to buying sports good for friends or family.

Read on as we provide you with useful holiday shopping tips and add some football boot reviews that will take the hassle out of choosing the right gear.

Holiday Shopping Guide 2021

It may seem like an obvious point to make, but shopping online helps to take the stress out of buying gifts at this time of year.

Start by making a list and then set aside a day over the weekend to get the bulk of your Christmas purchases organised in one hit.

Make sure you account for shipping delays as many online retailers struggle to meet demand as the festive season approaches.

If you have a budget limit in place for your holiday shopping, you can save plenty of money by letting technology do the leg work for you.

Installing browser extensions such as Honey or RetailMeNot Genie before you start shopping online opens the door to discount deals.

Both extensions automatically apply any applicable coupons at checkout, giving you the opportunity to get more value for money at an expensive time of year.

Always remember to search for gifts beyond the obvious online big guns, as smaller retailers often have unique gifts that you cannot find anywhere else.

Now we’ve established some basic guidelines for holiday shopping, let’s have a look at some of the best football boots you can buy this Christmas.

adidas X Speedflow

Three of the top five players in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards wear the adidas X Speedflow boots including 2021 winner Lionel Messi.

While the boot bears some similarities to the X Ghosted boot, it is a significant upgrade in terms of comfort and performance.

The soft material around the toes is extremely comfortable, while the web-like cage in the middle improves that all-important ball control.

If this boot is good enough for Messi, you can be sure it will be the ideal gift for a friend or family member this Christmas.

Puma Future Z

If you are buying football boots for someone who loves to show some flair on the pitch, then consider those now backed by Neymar Jr.

The Brazilian and PSG stiker had a huge deal with Nike to wear their boots, but Neymar moved to Puma this year for a even bigger deal to be one of their key players and the face of their Future Z line.

Revolutionary boots use the FusionFit+ Adaptive midfoot compression band for more lockdown and their Dynamic Motion System for better traction, transferring your energy directly to the pitch.

Nike Tiempo Legend

Jorginho has enjoyed plenty of success wearing the Nike Tiempo Legend boots, winning the Champions League with Chelsea and helping Italy claim the European Championship title.

The Chelsea midfielder is clearly at ease with the Tiempo Legend – a boot that sees Nike go back to basics in search of footballing footwear perfection.

It features a soft leather upper rather than Nike’s innovative Flynit technology, giving the boot an extremely timeless feel.

It is worth noting that the sizing on the Tiempo Legend is on the large side, so go half a size down and buy a pair of grip socks to go with the boots.

Nike Mercurial Superfly

When a boot is worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho, you know it is ideal for players with plenty of skill.

The latest edition of the Mercurial Superfly features a new upper material called Vaporposite which is a composite of a grippy mesh overlay

It also has a Titan synthetic body and a base of soft Avail Q liner, making it one of the most comfortable football boots money can buy.

The Mercurial Superfly is reinforced by Duragon Wet Traction technology, which gives the boot superb resistance to adverse weather conditions.