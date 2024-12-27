Should you collect retro video games?

Collecting retro video games is a rewarding hobby for those who appreciate gaming history, unique gameplay experiences, and nostalgia. Retro games from classic consoles like the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, or PlayStation 1 offer a glimpse into the evolution of gaming and often feature innovative designs that laid the groundwork for modern games. For collectors, these games hold sentimental value and represent a tangible connection to the golden age of gaming.

From a financial perspective, retro games can also be a smart investment. Rare titles, limited editions, and games in pristine condition with original packaging tend to increase in value over time. If you decide to sell video games in the future, your collection could turn into a profitable venture.

For those ready to curate or downsize their collection, Comic Buying Center in Libertyville is an excellent resource. Whether you’re buying hard-to-find classics or selling beloved titles, their expertise ensures you get fair market value. Collecting retro video games is both a passion and a way to preserve gaming history for future generations.

How to start a video game collection?

Starting a video game collection is an exciting journey that combines nostalgia, passion, and strategy. Begin by deciding your focus. Do you want to collect retro games, modern titles, or a mix of both? Some collectors focus on specific genres, franchises like Final Fantasy or The Legend of Zelda, or consoles such as the NES, Sega Genesis, or PlayStation.

Research is key. Familiarize yourself with popular and rare titles, as well as the value of games in the market. Look for trusted sources like local game shops, online platforms, and conventions to find games in good condition. Investing in original packaging and manuals can significantly increase the value of your collection.

Set a budget and pace yourself, as collecting can get expensive, especially for rare items. Use protective cases to preserve your games and create a catalog to track what you own.

Engage with other collectors to exchange tips and trade titles. Building a video game collection is not only rewarding but also a way to preserve gaming history and personal memories.

Is collecting retro video games profitable?

Collecting retro video games can be profitable, but success depends on market trends, the rarity of the games, and the collector’s knowledge. Some retro titles, especially those from classic consoles like the NES, SNES, Sega Genesis, or PlayStation 1, have increased significantly in value over time due to nostalgia, rarity, and demand among collectors.

Rare titles, limited print runs, and complete sets with original packaging and manuals often command premium prices. For example, games like EarthBound, Chrono Trigger, or Super Mario RPG have become highly valuable. Factory-sealed games are especially sought after and can fetch thousands of dollars at auctions.

However, profitability requires careful investment. Knowing which games are trending or considered rare is crucial. Factors like condition, authenticity, and market demand play a significant role in pricing. Platforms like online marketplaces or specialist shops can help sell titles at competitive prices.

While collecting retro games can be profitable, it is also a passion-driven hobby. The most successful collectors are those who combine market awareness with a genuine love for gaming history.

Comic Buying Center

888-882-6642

624 E Park Ave Suite D, Libertyville, IL 60048, United States

