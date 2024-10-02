We’ve browsed through hundreds of tips and advice from betting experts and compiled some of the best tips to help you keep your bankroll management under wraps. Ask most successful football bettors how they do it, and you’ll hear tips like: “avoid chasing losses”, “manage your bankroll”, “select the best odds”, etc. That’s because bankroll is one of the most important aspects of football betting, especially if you’re a newbie.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

The first rule of bankroll management is to “never bet more than you can afford to lose.”

Even if it's on an online casino and not an actual football betting site, you should always stick to a budget.

A lot of players don't follow this rule and they end up going down the rabbit hole of loss chasing. But try to always stay true to a certain figure even when things don't seem to go our way. You can decide to spend $100 of your $500 disposable income on bets. That's your bankroll for the month and you should never go above it for any reason.

Diversify Your Bets

The sermon here is to never put all your eggs in one basket.

Strategy Explanation Avoid Single Bets Don’t put all your money on one match or team. If they lose, you lose everything. Split Your Bets Spread your bets across different matches or events to reduce risk. Example Bet Distribution Place $20 on a Premier League game, $15 on a Champions League match, and $15 on a lower-risk bet with better odds. Better Long-Term Chance Diversifying gives you more chances to win over time rather than relying on one outcome.

By diversifying your bets, you can minimize risks and increase your chances of winning over the long term.

Use the 1-5% Rule

Once you’ve set your overall budget, the next step is to decide how frequent or how much you’d bet at a time. The rule of thumb is to bet between 1-5% of your total budget on one match. So, if your bankroll is $100, you should place bets of $1 to $5 per match. Although this doesn’t influence your winning chance in any way, it helps you reduce the risk of losing your entire funds due to a string of bad bets.

Avoid Chasing Losses

Another issue you might face with your bankroll is chasing losses. After you lose a game, you might get the impulse to bet a larger sum to try and win back all you've lost. Instead of winning back everything, you're more likely to face bigger losses that can affect your bankroll.

