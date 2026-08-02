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The countdown to the 2026 college football season has already sparked discussion about which programs are best positioned to compete for a national championship. Expanded playoff opportunities, conference strength, and offseason roster movement have created a more dynamic landscape than ever before.

Almost every contender enters the year balancing continuity with adaptation as coaching staffs prepare for another demanding campaign.

National expectations are influenced by more than preseason rankings alone. Recruiting success, transfer portal activity, schedule strength, and coaching stability all contribute to how teams are viewed entering kickoff. Several perennial contenders once again find themselves under the spotlight, while broader structural changes continue reshaping the championship race across college football.

Ohio State Buckeyes Face High Expectations

2026/27 National Championship Odds: +550

Ohio State enters the 2026 season as one of the nation’s leading championship contenders after maintaining a strong foundation despite another offseason of roster movement. Expectations remain exceptionally high, with the Buckeyes expected to compete for both the Big Ten title and a place in the expanded College Football Playoff.

As fans evaluate the season through FanDuel Sportsbook NCAAF, Ohio State continues drawing attention because of its balanced roster and established coaching structure. Even with significant departures affecting its professional ranks, the Buckeyes have replenished key areas through recruiting and targeted transfer additions.

Maintaining consistency across the roster remains a priority. While depth has traditionally been one of Ohio State’s greatest strengths, replacing experienced production always creates questions that must be answered early in the season. Continued development across multiple position groups will be essential.

The schedule provides several opportunities to strengthen the Buckeyes’ playoff résumé against quality opposition. Navigating those challenges while maintaining week-to-week consistency will determine whether Ohio State meets the championship expectations that accompany every season in Columbus.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Seek Consistency

2026/27 National Championship Odds: +650

Notre Dame enters 2026 looking to build upon recent success while maintaining the consistency required to remain among the nation’s elite. The Fighting Irish have continued evolving under stable leadership, but another demanding schedule leaves little room for extended lapses throughout the season.

Offseason changes have once again reshaped several areas of the roster. Graduation, NFL departures, and incoming transfers have created opportunities for new contributors while reinforcing the need for strong development throughout the depth chart before meaningful games begin.

Several position groups will receive close attention during preseason camp as coaches determine the most effective combinations entering September. Establishing continuity early could prove valuable as Notre Dame prepares to face a schedule featuring Multiple nationally prominent opponents across the season.

As an independent, Notre Dame follows a unique path toward playoff qualification. Every marquee matchup carries added significance when postseason selections are evaluated, making consistent performances against quality competition the defining factor in determining the Fighting Irish’s place within the national championship picture.

Texas Longhorns Navigate Roster Turnover

2026/27 National Championship Odds: +800

Texas begins another season carrying considerable expectations after remaining firmly established among college football’s premier contenders in recent years. Sustaining that level of success, however, requires overcoming the natural roster turnover that follows consistent national prominence.

Several key departures have created vacancies across the lineup, placing increased emphasis on recruiting success and player development. New contributors are expected to assume larger responsibilities while the coaching staff works to maintain the competitive standards established over recent seasons.

NCAAF insights show that the Longhorns have consistently demonstrated an ability to integrate talented newcomers into significant roles. Continued emphasis on depth, preparation, and adaptability will be critical as replacements gain experience against some of the country’s strongest competition.

Life in the SEC guarantees another demanding schedule featuring nationally significant matchups nearly every week. Successfully navigating those challenges will determine whether Texas remains firmly positioned within the championship conversation and strengthens its standing as one of college football’s leading contenders.

Oregon Ducks Build On Momentum

2026/27 National Championship Odds: +800

Oregon enters the 2026 season seeking to extend the momentum created through several successful campaigns that have elevated the Ducks into regular national championship discussions. Maintaining that trajectory requires balancing roster continuity with the inevitable departures that accompany sustained success.

The Ducks have retained an important core while supplementing the roster through strategic transfer additions. Those newcomers provide depth in key areas and help offset production lost during the offseason, allowing Oregon to remain competitive across multiple position groups.

Developing chemistry quickly will be important as returning contributors integrate with new arrivals throughout preseason camp. Consistent execution across all phases of the game remains essential if Oregon hopes to maintain the standard established during recent years.

Conference competition presents another demanding path toward playoff qualification. Strong performances against fellow contenders will shape Oregon’s postseason résumé, while maintaining consistency throughout conference play will be central to preserving the Ducks’ status among the nation’s leading championship hopefuls.

A Shifting Landscape Reshapes College Football

The transfer portal has fundamentally changed how teams approach roster construction, making offseason player movement almost as important as traditional recruiting. Coaching staffs now balance long-term development with the immediate opportunities presented by experienced transfers entering the program.

Maintaining roster continuity has become increasingly difficult as eligibility rules and transfer opportunities create constant movement across college football. Programs capable of adapting quickly often place themselves in stronger positions entering each new season.

Replacing departed All-American production presents another annual challenge. Even the nation’s strongest recruiting classes require time to develop, placing added importance on identifying experienced contributors who can immediately strengthen the roster where needed.

The expanded 12-team playoff rewards teams capable of navigating demanding schedules rather than relying solely on perfect records. Combined with conference realignment, changing schedules, and increasingly balanced competition, college football continues evolving into a landscape where adaptability and sustained performance carry greater importance than ever before.

A Season Full Of Possibilities

The 2026 college football season promises another compelling race toward the expanded playoff, with traditional contenders and emerging challengers all pursuing national relevance. Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas, and Oregon each enter the campaign facing unique opportunities and different questions that will shape their seasons.

As roster movement, scheduling, and conference dynamics continue evolving, sustained consistency across an increasingly competitive landscape will remain the defining characteristic of teams that stay in championship contention through December.

Content reflects information available as of 2026/07/27; subject to change.