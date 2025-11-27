Inside Matt Patricia’s Defensive Game Plan Against Washington

On September 27, Ohio State’s defense delivered a masterclass performance against Washington. Constant pressure. Complete offensive disruption. The Buckeyes didn’t just beat Washington—they systematically dismantled every element of the Huskies’ offensive identity. The architect behind that dismantling was Matt Patricia, the former New England Patriots defensive coordinator who brought three Super Bowl rings and two decades of NFL experience to Columbus. The Washington game showcased everything that makes Patricia’s system elite: multiple fronts, sophisticated pressure packages, and a level of schematic complexity that college offenses rarely encounter.

Caden Curry’s Dominant Afternoon

Three sacks. Eleven tackles with nine solo. Curry was unblockable, benefiting from Matt Patricia’s stunt packages that created one-on-one opportunities.

Patricia’s stunt packages created the opportunities that Curry exploited throughout the game. His three sacks came from different alignments and rush techniques, showcasing both the scheme’s effectiveness and his technical development.

Curry’s performance reflected months of technical refinement under Patricia’s coaching, demonstrating the coordinator’s emphasis on hand placement, leverage, and relentless motor. The breakout game announced Curry as one of the Big Ten’s premier defensive ends and validated Patricia’s ability to develop relatively unproven players into dominant forces. Through the season, Curry has accumulated 43 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, and 7 sacks—production that has established him as a legitimate NFL prospect.

Pre-Snap Chaos and Multiple Fronts

The problems for Washington began before the ball was even snapped. Matt Patricia showed multiple defensive fronts throughout the game, preventing the Huskies’ offensive line from establishing blocking rhythm.

Patricia’s ability to disguise coverages and shift fronts pre-snap creates uncertainty for opposing offenses. This multiplicity—a hallmark of his New England Patriots defenses—forces offensive coordinators to prepare for numerous looks rather than focusing on a single defensive identity.

The Twist-and-Stunt Revolution

Patricia’s use of twists and stunts along the defensive line created constant confusion. Traditional college defenses rely on four-man rushes where linemen attack gaps straight ahead. Patricia’s approach is far more sophisticated—defensive ends loop inside, tackles stunt outside, creating blocking nightmares for offensive lines unprepared for NFL-level complexity.

These stunts aren’t random—they’re carefully designed based on film study and opponent tendencies. Patricia identifies weaknesses in protection schemes and exploits them through coordinated movements that leave offensive linemen confused about responsibilities. The result is consistent pressure without having to commit extra defenders to the rush, allowing Ohio State to maintain coverage integrity while still collapsing the pocket.

Linebacker Versatility Creates Problems

Arvell Reese’s role in Matt Patricia’s penny front system was on full display. The linebacker lined up on the edge, rushing the passer while also providing run support.

Reese’s 6.5 sacks through the season reflect his effectiveness in Patricia’s system. His ability to bring pressure from multiple alignments creates uncertainty that offenses struggle to solve in protection schemes.

Run Game Domination

While sacks generated headlines, Ohio State’s run defense might have been even more impressive. The defensive line’s gap discipline eliminated easy lanes.

Kayden McDonald, at 6’3″ and 326 pounds, clogged the middle and demanded double teams. Sonny Styles filled gaps downhill with zero hesitation at his 6’5″, 243-pound frame providing linebacker size with safety instincts.

Matt Patricia’s front seven contributed to Ohio State’s season-long dominance against the run—just 81.4 yards per game allowed, ranking second nationally, with only three rushing touchdowns surrendered all season.

The Blueprint

The Washington game wasn’t just a dominant performance—it was a blueprint for how Matt Patricia’s defense can suffocate any opponent.

Multiple fronts create pre-snap confusion. Twist stunts generate pressure. Post-snap rotations force bad decisions. Gap discipline eliminates easy runs.

Matt Patricia brought an NFL blueprint to Columbus. The Washington game proved it works at the highest level of college football. His ability to translate complex NFL concepts into executable college schemes has transformed Ohio State’s defense into the nation’s most dominant unit, proving that his two decades of professional experience weren’t just transferable—they were transformative.

