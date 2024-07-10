Notre Dame and Navy met every season from 1927 through 2019. Until the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted what was well-known as the “longest uninterrupted intersectional rivalry in college football” (and the third-longest, uninterrupted rivalry overall in college football history). While the rivalry between the two teams has been nothing short of legendary, many may not realize the rich history behind the unique and long-standing relationship. From the very beginning of the storied relationship to what lies ahead in 2024, the rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy remains strong.

A storied beginning

According to Bleacher Report, the origins of the historical rivalry can be found during World War II, when Notre Dame was experiencing difficulty continuing funding operations. In order to assist, the U.S. Navy stepped in by making Notre Dame’s campus a training facility, thus enabling them to help supplement the school’s finances. Sports Illustrated (SI) dives deeper into the relationship between Notre Dame and Navy, pointing out that in 1942, the Navy established what was known as the ‘V-7 program,’ or the Midshipmen’s School on Notre Dame’s campus. President Franklin D. Roosevelt established the program in 1940, with the goal of training “up to 36,000 reserve naval officers for command” at different universities around the country.

For the V-7 program at the time, the SI article notes that the Navy paid Notre Dame $487,711 as well as a monthly stipend for every enrollee — a financial element that helped keep the university afloat during trying times. The V-12 program marked the expansion of the Navy’s use of Notre Dame’s facilities, and was established on campus in 1943.

Bleacher Report notes that Notre Dame has since pledged to play the Midshipmen each year as a unique form of repayment of the debt — and the start of the longest uninterrupted series in college football, beginning in 1927. One Foot Down points out that the rivalry has led to further records. For example, it’s noted that Notre Dame’s 43-game win streak in the series from 1963 through 2007 still stands as the longest win streak between two annual opponents in the history of college football, further proving the intensity of the rivalry throughout the years.

After ending the winning streak back in 2007, the Midshipmen went on to have three victories in four series meetings (between the years of 2007 and 2010). “Since 2010, Notre Dame is 11-1 against Navy and has won six straight,” notes the One Foot Down post that cites a Notre Dame press release.

Recent events highlight what’s to come

An NBC Sports article highlights a major milestone in the Notre Dame vs. Navy rivalry. Notre Dame’s dominant 42-3 win over Navy, which took place in Dublin, Ireland in late August, 2023. According to NBC Sports, the game averaged a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of an impressive 3.81 million viewers on NBC, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms, effectively making it the series’ most-watched game in nine years. It’s further noted that the Navy-Notre Dame viewership achieved additional milestones — such as being the most-watched Notre Dame season opener on NBC in three years.

The 2024 football season is quickly approaching, and the rivalry between Notre Dame and Navy is expected to carry on with the teams meeting for the 97th time. According to the official site of the Fighting Irish, the matchup with Navy is set to occur on October 26th at Metlife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Kick off is scheduled at noon ET, and the game will be broadcast either on ABC or ESPN (network designation will be made at a later date, the site notes). It’s further pointed out that the Irish lead the all-time series 82-13-1, while Notre Dame is 6-1 when playing Navy in East Rutherford.

Players to watch in 2024

According to Sports Illustrated, there are several Notre Dame players to watch in the upcoming 2024 season. Jack Kiser, LB Sr., for instance, is noted to be “underrated nationally, which should change this fall” thanks to finishing third on the team with an impressive 62 tackles (despite ranking 12th in total snaps). Riley Leonard, QB Sr. is another player to watch out for — in his last full season (2002), SI points out that Leonard totaled 3,666 yards from scrimmage in addition to 33 touchdowns all the while leading 3-9 Duke to nine wins — and an unexpected bowl game.

While Notre Dame has one of the most talented rosters in college football, online resources are key when learning about up and coming college football players from a variety of teams, particularly for those looking to prepare for the upcoming season. Such resources are especially important when aiming to stay up-to-date regarding elements such as net worth, potential NIL earnings, and details regarding prominence on the field — regardless as to the team you’re watching.

Notre Dame and Navy have one of the most famed rivalries in college football history, though many may not realize just how far back the teams go. From a storied history that begins as far back as World War II to what the upcoming football season has in store, the longstanding history between the two teams is set to continue.

