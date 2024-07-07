Tomorrow marks the date that Manchester United players are expected to report back to training camp, to begin the 2024 preseason. According to The Athletic, Mason Greenwood is not expected to show up at the Carrington training ground on Monday. He still has no future at United, and with his loan to Getafe having long expired, he’s reportedly growing impatient about knowing what his next destination will be.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who report that Greenwood wants to know where he’ll be playing his 2024-25 football ASAP.

He has a point, because this transfer saga tediousness with him has dragged on way too long. United are said to be wanting £40 million ($51m) for the English attacking player, but the best offer they have received is £25 million from Valencia.

There have also been rumors of a £21 million bid from Serie A side Lazio, as well as reported interest from Ligue 1 club Marseille. The forward has also been linked to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus. However, again, nothing seems to be getting over the line and time is running out.

He was spotted training outdoors with one of his former teammates, Shola Shoretire.

? JUST IN: Mason Greenwood is back in Manchester, spotted with his Dad and Shola Shoretire. pic.twitter.com/FCKUDnF3VL — Morgan (@utdscope) July 7, 2024

If United can’t sort out a sale here, then they will have to exercise his club option for this season and then send him out on loan somewhere. Then, next summer will see his contract having expired and he can move anywhere else for free.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

