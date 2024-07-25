Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Celtic (Friendly)

Enzo Maresca started a strong team last night in the 2-2 draw versus Wrexham in the Bay Area. Reece James, Noni Madueke, Romeo Lavia, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashille were all in the first team. Meanwhile Ben Chilwell, Malo Gusto, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Wesley Fofana all came off the bench. Expect Maresca to go with another strong team this weekend, for the showcase match against Celtic at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday evening in South Bend.

Chelsea vs Celtic

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Saturday July 27, 4pm EST, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN, USA

Beyond the Notre Dame affair this weekend, the Blues have two more matches to play in the United States this summer. They already have one in the books You can see the list below. August 3rd at Ohio Stadium, on the campus of THE Ohio Stadium University in Columbus, Ohio versus Manchester City, really stands out.

?? Our USA Tour schedule is now set: @RealMadrid and @ManCity will be our final two fixtures! ??#BluesInTheUSA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 19, 2024

It’s a rematch of the 2021 UEFA Champions League Final. As for this Saturday night party, here’s the first team we’re predicting in this exhibition match.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Celtic (Preseason Friendly)

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Axel Disasi, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill; Kenan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga; Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling; Marc Guiu

