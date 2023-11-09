2023 Northwestern Football Bowl Game Projections, Prospects

Your 2023 Northwestern football team travels to Wisconsin on Saturday for a renewal of the Big Ten’s closest in physical proximity rivalry. The Cats are 4-5 on the season, 2-4 in the league and just two games out of the Big Ten West division race. Yes, the BTW very well could be the weakest and weirdest division in the history of power five conference football, but hey, when in Rome!

The Northwestern Wildcats could still win the division, and honestly, they really deserved to win last week at Wrigley Field, when they out-played division leading Iowa.

Northwestern football interim coach David Braun was asked about the division race at his weekly press conference on Monday.

“I know that’s part of conversation,” he responded.

“Even just talking to people in the community, they want to talk about that. The thing that we know and understand is, the only way we’re going to have continued conversation about that is by winning our next football game. The challenge to this group moving forward is leave no doubt. Let’s not put our focus on anything other than improving each day, and positioning ourselves to go 1-0 this week. We handle business, let’s see where this thing plays out by the time we get to the end of the season.”

While Northwestern football is just two games off the pace, and playing with as much quality and class as anyone else in the division, they still sit in sixth place; out of seven teams. Maybe the more realistic and interesting thing to talk about is a potential bowl game. If they win two of their last three, they’ll clinch a bowl bid. Maybe they can get in somewhere with just five wins as well, if we find ourselves with a shortage of teams to fill all those slots (after all, there are an insane number of bowls these days).

Northwestern would have a big advantage on all those other 5-win teams, given their strong academic record.

After Wisconsin, Northwestern hosts last place Purdue and then finishes by traveling to Illinois (another 4-5, 2-4 team). They will be underdogs against the Illini and Badgers, who both blew then out last year.

Braun was asked about how his team has now kept it close this season, or sometimes even beaten, some of the teams that routed them in 2022.

“You got a team that believes, that’s playing really hard, that’s playing for one another,” he answered.

“And I think they understand that if they continue to do that, they’re going to give themselves a chance to come out with a victory each and every Saturday. We’ve just got to continue to hone in on the details, continue to push, but certainly lean back into the process that we’ve created over the course of the season. I think you have a group that is disappointed with the most recent result, but is an awfully confident group right now.”

Purdue was the conference game (on U.S. soil) that NU came closest to winning last season, falling 17-9 during part of 1-11, 1-9 campaign. Having won four games already is a miracle achieved by David Braun, all things considered. Winning even three games this year was considered very optimistic, back in the summer, given all the context of everything.

If he can win six and make a bowl, then we should definitely see Northwestern football coach David Braun, no “interim” tag on the title. Heck, he’s Big Ten Coach of the Year if he accomplishes that!

