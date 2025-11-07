Perhaps no one will benefit more from the addition of Donovan Dent than UCLA combo guard Skyy Clark. The Bruins senior can now play much more freely, with or without the ball, now that the New Mexico Lobos point guard transferred into Westwood, California.

Clark, whose hometown is Los Angeles, finally find home again, as he started all 34 games for the Bruins last season, as a junior.

He transferred in from Louisville, having led the Cardinals in scoring his sophomore year. His freshman year he played for the Illinois Fighting Illini but left in mid-season.

Originally, he committed to Kentucky, so this is his fourth program, and the place where he finally found the right fit.

As a result, his overall game took a major step forward, and he should likely progress further this season.

He discussed what he needs to do to get there.

“Just continuing to take care of the ball,” Skyy Clark said in an exclusive with The Sports Bank at Big Ten Media Day.

“I think I took a big leap in my turnovers. I was usually known for being a high turnover guy, and I think I took a big leap last year, and then just continued to improve my decision making and my shooting.”

He also set career highs in FG%, 3-PT FG% and steals last season.

Clark was a 5-star recruit, as blue as a blue chip recruit can be, coming out of high school.

UCLA also has a blue-chip recruit in the their backcourt on the women’s side as well, in Kiki Rice.

As highlighted by Ratings.org, Rice was awarded Gatorade Female Athlete of the Year, Gatorade National Player of the Year, Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year, and Naismith Prep Player of the Year honors coming out of high school.

The women’s team is ranked #3 in the country while the men are #12. Yes, it’s a good time to be a basketball Bruin right now.

Skyy Clark articulated what player comp he has received the most, over the years:

“I say for me, the most I got growing up was Jamal Murray, because I always was a combo guard, so I got a lot of help, obviously, not as good as him.”

As well as his favorite player growing up:

“I grew up a Laker fan. Growing up in LA, and so I’m a big Kobe guy. Kobe and Kyrie Irving were the two who I believe were some of the most skilled players of all time, and who I try to take a lot from.”

UCLA coach Mick Cronin is one of the game’s most colorful characters. He’s known for being a tough love kind of leader, and for getting animated during games.

“We know he’s not going to let us slack,” Clark said of his coach.

“And I think that’s one of the biggest draws, why you want to play for a coach like that. He knows what you need to work on.

“He knows what you need to do to get to that next level. And so he’s not gonna let you slack off one day.

“He’s gonna push you to be there.”

Maybe the highlight of our exclusive was when we asked him if Cronin is, in real life, the same kind of guy that we see on television.

“Definitely, you know, what you’re coming into,” he responded. “About 8pm the night before, you’re starting to already get mentally ready for practice!

“Honestly, like he does have a fun side to him. He has a very humorous side to him, and so he can switch it up, for sure, but he’s definitely a hard-nosed guy.”

And then finally, we had to ask Clark about UCLA’s unmatched tradition, as they are the program that has won more national championships than anyone else.

“Means a lot,” he responded.

“And it’s definitely something we want to be a part of, the history of UCLA is the richest in college basketball. And if we get a chance to bring that back, it’s been a while since they hung a banner, and hitting that 12th banner mean the world to us.”

