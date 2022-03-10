Iowa Hawkeyes Smash Numerous B1G Tourney Records in Routing NU

By

Congratulations to the #24 Iowa Hawkeyes! In routing the Northwestern Wildcats today, 112-76, in the Big Ten Tournament’s first full day, they set multiple competition records. They surpassed Maryland’s 97 points scored, on Nebraska in 2016, to reach the #B1GTourney’s very first 100-point game.

Their 43 field goals made eclipsed the previous BTT benchmark of 37 (Ohio State in 2012), with the 19 3-pt FGs made absolutely shattering the old standard, 14, set by the Illinois Fighting Illini, twice, in 2016 and 2018. It was also the most lopsided victory (36) in the history of the B1G Tourney.

Congratulations @IowaHoops on the very first 100 point game in @bigten tournament history.

Previous record for points scored was 97, scored by Maryland on Nebraska in 2016. — Paul M. Banks (@PaulMBanks) March 10, 2022

Only one team had ever beaten another by 30 or more in the Big Ten Tournament, until today. Purdue beat a John Groce (no shock to see him with this dubious distinction) led Illini team by 31 in the 2016 quarterfinals.

“We ran into an incredible buzzsaw and never really had an answer,” said Northwestern coach Chris Collins of the Iowa Hawkeyes performance today.”

“When Bohannon is knocking down 30 footers, they’re shooting like that and Keegan Murray is playing the way he is, I don’t know how you beat them. They play like they did today, they’re going to be a tough out.”

Added Iowa Hawkeyes coach Fran Mccaffery: “We can’t really play any better than we did tonight.”

Iowa broke/tied eight team records in a Big Ten Tournament game today: total points (112); points in a half (64); field goals (43); 3-pointers made (19); 3-point attempts (29); field goal percentage (.614); 3-point field goal percentage (.655); and assists (25).

NBA blue chip prospect Keegan Murray became just the third Hawkeye to surpass 700 points in a single season (724). The second generation of balling talent led all scorers with 26 points (11-16 shooting, 3-3 from three-point range) and grabbed eight rebounds in only 21 minutes.

His 11 field goals to tie Dean Oliver’s single-game Iowa Big Ten Tournament record set in 2000.

“Every time I step on the floor, I feel I’m the best player on the court,” Murray said in postgame. You got to love his swagger. I’d definitely rate his #NBA Draft stock as a “buy” right now. He has lottery written all over him.

On the flip side, it’s yet another disappointing season for Northwestern. Chris Collins has been on the job since 2013, and his total number of postseason appearances will still remain at just one.

Given how he spoke in the press conference today, there is absolutely no reason to believe that his seat is warming right now.

Northwestern has their own second generation pro prospect in Pete Nance who has almost certainly now played his final game in purple. When asked about his future plans in the postgame presser, Nance said he hasn’t made any decision on his future.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will now take on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

