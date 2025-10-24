Kenyan users can bet on a wide range of popular sports and e-sports on the legal and reliable 1Win site. It provides a full range of pre-match and live betting options. With thousands of different events to bet on every day, you’re sure to find something that interests you.

Find out all the key information about 1Win betting site in Kenya and learn how to get started with a welcome bonus of 500% up to KES 77,640 on your first four deposits.

How to Place Bets on Sports at 1Win

Any user from Kenya who is 18 years or older can place bets at 1Win. The registration process takes only a few minutes, and once your account is ready, you can start betting right away. Follow the steps below to place your first 1Win bet:

Registration. Go to the 1Win website and click the “Register” button. Fill out the form and create your account. Make a Deposit. Go to the “Deposit” section, choose a payment method, and enter a deposit amount. Confirm the payment. Select a sport. On the main page, select the sport discipline you are interested in. Choose a match. On the discipline page, click on the match you want to bet on. Select a market. Study the table with the markets (intra-match events) available for betting and click on the market you are interested in. Confirm your bet. Now you need to enter the bet amount in the special window and click on the confirm button.

The winnings will be credited to your balance immediately after the end of the sports match, and you will be able to withdraw them quickly.

Promotions for Sports Bettors

To make 1Win betting more rewarding, the platform offers several bonuses and promotions for Kenyan users. The current offers include:

Welcome Bonus. +500% Get a 500% bonus up to 77,640 KES on your first four deposits after registration;

Bonus on Multiple Bets. Place an accumulator with 5 or more events and get a bonus percentage based on total odds;

Lucky Drive Promotion. Collect tickets and participate in Lucky Draws to win valuable prizes;

Loyalty Program. Earn 1Win Coins for every bet you make and exchange them for real money.

These bonuses are automatically available once you sign up and make your first deposit.

Sportsbook

1Win offers its users a wide selection of sports disciplines for betting. With options from around the world, players always have a choice of many exciting events to bet on. Here are the main disciplines available for betting:

Football;

Cricket;

Rugby;

Basketball;

Tennis;

Badminton;

Baseball;

MMA;

More than 50 popular sports in total.

Each sport has its own page where you can find information about upcoming tournaments and matches.

We will tell you a little about the sports and tournaments available for betting.

Football

At 1Win, you can bet on football tournaments from 50 countries. The most popular ones, which you will find on the discipline page, are:

English Premier League;

Bangladesh Premier League;

FIFA World Cup;

UEFA Champions League;

La Liga;

Bundesliga and many others.

Cricket

Cricket is one of the most popular sports for betting on 1Win. Around 30–50 matches are held every day, and players have access to a wide range of national and international events, including:

Indian Premier League (IPL);

Caribbean Premier League (CPL);

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL);

T20 World Cup;

Big Bash League and many more.

Horse Racing

Horse racing enthusiasts have access to a wide range of national and international races. The list of popular events includes:

Kentucky Derby;

Royal Ascot;

Dubai World Cup;

Melbourne Cup;

Grand National and others.

Volleyball

Volleyball betting is available for both indoor and beach volleyball tournaments. Bettors can engage in live betting or place their 1Win bets Kenya before the match begins on the following tournaments:

FIVB Volleyball World Championship;

CEV Champions League;

Olympic Volleyball Tournament;

Nations League;

Beach Volleyball World Championships and more.

Live Betting at 1Win

1Win allows players to place live bets during a match. This means that you can place bets in real time as the game progresses, with odds constantly updated depending on the current situation in the match. Live betting is available for football, tennis, cricket, basketball, esports, and other popular sports.

Bet on Esports with 1Win

For fans of competitive gaming, 1Win offers a wide range of esports betting options. You can bet on major tournaments and daily matches for popular games with dynamic odds and a variety of betting markets.

Among the available esports disciplines are:

CS2;

Dota 2;

League of Legends;

Valorant;

Overwatch.

Each event includes a variety of live and pre-match betting markets, such as match winner, total map score, and handicap bets.

Advantages of Betting on Sport at 1Win

1Win offers a full range of features to meet users’ betting needs. Knowing the current state of the betting market, the bookmaker understands what modern players need and has a number of serious advantages:

Users have access to more than 50 sports and e-sports;

You can read statistical information on each of the matches;

Convenient navigation between sections and a search bar;

A large selection of payment systems;

A welcome package of 500% up to KES 77,640;

Users have access to 3 types of bets;

You can place bets and win using the website, mobile site, or highly optimized app.

FAQ

Is it legal to bet real money at 1Win?

Yes, 1Win operates legally under an international Curacao license and is available to users over 18 in Kenya.

Can I use KES for betting?

Yes, KES is the main currency available for betting at 1Win, and a large number of methods have been added for ease of transaction.

Can I get a welcome bonus for sports betting?

Yes, every new user can get a welcome package of 500% up to KES 77,640 on their balance, which they can use to bet on any sports matches.

