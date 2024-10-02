10 Critical Car Maintenance Tasks You Overlook at Your Own Peril

Buying a car is always a major purchase, and it’s one that will hopefully serve you well for many years. Cars don’t maintain themselves, though – and if you procrastinate when it comes to routine maintenance, it’s almost guaranteed that your vehicle won’t last as long as it could.

Not a mechanic? No problem – a major aspect of car maintenance is simply knowing what your car needs and where to take it to have the work done. There are several things, though, that you can probably do on your own even if you have no technical inclinations at all.

So, do you want to keep your car on the road as long as possible and get more money when it’s time to sell it? These are the 10 critical car maintenance tasks that you overlook at your own peril.

Changing the Oil

Even if you’re a pure procrastinator and don’t do a single other thing to maintain your vehicle, getting the oil changed according to the recommended schedule is probably the single most important thing that you can do to keep your car on the road. An engine contains a huge collection of metal parts that move in close proximity to one another at high speeds. The system doesn’t work without lubrication. Lack of oil can cause an engine to seize, and degraded oil can cause friction that hastens the engine’s demise. Either way, neglecting to change your oil can end up being a direct cause of total engine failure.

By the way, the sticker that the mechanic puts in your window during an oil change isn’t just there to get you to come in more often. Oil degrades regardless of whether you drive your car or not, so it’s important to get it changed at least twice per year even if you’re a light driver.

Another benefit of changing your oil on a regular basis is that the mechanics at a good garage will help with basic maintenance tasks such as topping up the fluids and inflating the tires. The mechanics will also point out obvious signs of potential problems, which can help you to get small issues fixed before they become big ones.

Replacing the Windshield Wipers

When it comes to avoiding accidents, ensuring that you can always see through your car’s windows – no matter what the weather conditions might be – is paramount. That’s why you need to replace your window wipers as soon as they begin to cause streaks. You can potentially increase the life of your wiper blades by cleaning your windshield regularly, which removes dirt and other particles that can chew through the rubber. Applying water repellent periodically can also help to ensure maximum visibility in heavy rain.

Checking the Fluid Levels

If you’re getting your oil changed according to the recommended schedule, there’s a good chance that the mechanics at the garage are checking your car’s fluid levels at least four times a year anyway. It’s still good to know how to do this on your own, though, because your car most likely provides easy access to check the oil, power steering fluid, brake fluid and coolant. It takes just a couple of minutes to run through these checks while you wait for your car to fill up at the gas station – and if something happens to be low, you can top it up before leaving.

All of the dipsticks under the hood should be clearly marked except the oil dipstick, which will probably just be a simple metal pull ring. If you’re not sure where to find one of the dipsticks, check your car’s instruction manual. Pull the dipstick and wipe off the fluid with a paper towel. Reinsert the dipstick and pull it out again. If the fluid is below the “Min” line, you need to add some.

When you check your car’s fluid levels, note that low brake fluid could be a sign of worn brake pads or a more serious issue. Add just enough fluid to get above the “Min” line and have your brakes checked as soon as possible.

Checking the Brakes

Brake pads are some of a car’s most important wear components. They typically last up to about 70,000 miles or seven years, but that depends partially on your driving habits and partially on the quality of the pads. Either way, you need to know how your brake pads are doing because your car can’t stop efficiently without them. You can’t know the thickness of your brake pads for sure without removing the wheels, but paying attention to how your car stops can help you recognize worn pads before they fail completely.

If you hear scratching or squealing when stopping your car, the brake pads are probably finished. In this case, you need to get your car checked out right away to avoid further damage. Some brake pads are designed to make audible noises when they’re low. In other cases, though, a noise when braking could indicate metal-on-metal contact that’s potentially causing damage to your car’s rotors and calipers.

If you feel pulsing when stopping your car, it could indicate that the rotors are warped. This can accelerate brake pad wear.

If you need to push your brake pedal down further than usual to stop the car, it could indicate a brake fluid leak or a problem with the master cylinder. Both of these issues are very serious and should be addressed right away.

Checking and Maintaining the Tires

A good set of tires can last quite a long time – around 50,000 miles is a good starting point for setting your expectations. Like so many other aspects of car maintenance, though, you’ll only get the maximum possible longevity out of your tires if you take care of them.

Check the pressure about once a month – especially if your tires are starting to get older. The air machines at your local gas station should have built-in pressure indicators. Remember that proper inflation doesn’t just prolong the life of the tires; it also maximizes your gas mileage and improves steering and stopping on wet roads.

Check the wear indicators. You can also do the “ penny test ” by putting a penny in the groove between the treads with Lincoln’s head facing straight down. If you can see the whole head, it’s time for new tires.

Rotate the tires every 6,000-8,000 miles or twice per year. This helps to ensure that the tires will wear evenly. Often, a tire shop will do this for free if you purchased your tires there.

Checking the Battery

You can usually expect a car battery to work reliably for at least three years. After that point, you should get it checked each year before winter to ensure that it still carries a strong charge. Many auto parts stores will bring a testing kit out to your car and check your battery for free.

Following the Car’s Maintenance Schedule

If you want your car to give you many years of reliable performance, reading the instruction manual is one of the most important things that you can do. Even if you know quite a bit about cars, things can change quickly – and every car has its own unique characteristics. No matter how experienced you are, you’re guaranteed to learn a few things about the peculiarities about your specific vehicle when you read the manual.

Reading your car’s instruction manual is also important because it’ll allow you to familiarize yourself with the vehicle’s maintenance schedule. Some of the tasks that need to be performed every few years may include inspecting the seals and gaskets, checking the accessory belt, checking the timing belt or chain, inspecting the fuel system, lubricating hinges and other moving parts and more. Depending on your car’s maintenance schedule, you may need to bring it in for service about every 25,000-50,000 miles. A modern car can feel almost like new for 100,000 miles and even longer, but that won’t happen if you ignore the maintenance schedule.

Replacing the Cabin Air Filter

Replacing the air filter in your car’s cabin is extremely inexpensive – typically around $20-30 at the most – and it’s something that you can do yourself even if you have no mechanical experience at all. You’ll find the location of the filter in your car’s instruction manual, but it’s typically behind the glove box – just remove a plastic retainer, and the glove box will pull all the way out. You’ll find the filter behind it.

You should replace your car’s cabin air filter about once a year or as often as twice a year if you frequently drive in dusty conditions. Replacing the filter will make your car smell better, and it’ll also improve the efficiency of your car’s air-conditioning system because the fans won’t have to work as hard to circulate the air.

Following Up on Obvious Signs of Problems

Some car problems are sudden. They occur without warning, and there’s no way to prepare for them – like a road hazard that results in a blown tire, for instance. In many cases, though, your car actually gives you plenty of advance notice about impending problems if you know what you’re looking for. For instance, we just discussed some of the common signs of brake wear above. Here are some of the other signals that you need to get your car looked at right away.

Warning lights on the dashboard – especially a “Check Engine” light. Note that in most cases, a car has two different types of “Check Engine” indicators. A solid light indicates a less serious issue and could be something as simple as a gas cap that isn’t fully closed. You can continue driving the car but should determine the cause of the light soon. A flashing light indicates that you can’t drive the car safely because severe engine damage could result. If you have a flashing “Check Engine” light, you should pull over and have the car towed to a shop.

Unusual noises like squealing, scraping or grinding.

Unusual smells like leaking coolant – which smells somewhat sweet – or burnt oil or rubber.

Visible leaks in the engine compartment or under the vehicle.

Frayed belts.

Remember that in most cases, fixing an issue with your car as soon as you notice it will help you avoid a much more costly repair later.

Maintaining the Car’s Appearance

Maintaining your car isn’t just about keeping it mechanically sound. It’s also about maximizing your enjoyment of the vehicle, and that means you need to spend at least a little time on maintaining its appearance. A car that looks nice is more fun to drive, which might make you want to continue driving it a few more years after you finish paying for it. It’ll also help to maximize your car’s value when you sell it – so either way, a little money put into maintaining your car’s appearance will save you money in the long run.

Wash your car regularly to keep the paint looking nice and to remove salt and other corrosive contaminants.

Apply wax or another protectant about twice per year to keep the paint and clear coat in good condition.

Avoid parking the car in direct sunlight.

Put a sun blocker behind the windshield when you aren’t driving to keep the dashboard and other plastic components in good shape.

Consider having the windows tinted if they don’t already have factory tint.

Related Posts via Categories