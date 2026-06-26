What Athletes and Road-Tripping Sports Fans Get Wrong About Highway Risk

When people picture a dangerous drive, they imagine icy roads, a late-night blowout, or the drunk driver weaving across two lanes. The real threat is closer to home. It’s the driver next to you at 70 mph, scrolling a halftime score, queuing a podcast, or firing off a text to the group chat about Sunday’s lineup.

Sports fans are road warriors. Tailgates, away games, AAU tournaments, road races, fantasy draft weekends. The miles add up, and so does the exposure.

So what actually puts you in the most danger out there, and what can you do about it?

The Risk Isn’t What You Think

Most drivers rate themselves above average. Most also believe the biggest threats on the highway are the obvious villains: speeders, drunks, and bad weather. Those risks are real, but there’s something even bigger: distraction. And it’s not a niche problem. NHTSA data shows that in 2024, there were an estimated 213,364 distraction-affected injury crashes, accounting for 13% of all injury crashes that year.

That’s not a rounding error. That’s a stadium’s worth of people getting hurt because someone looked down at the wrong moment.

The CDC reports that nine people in the United States are killed every day in crashes that involve a distracted driver. Nine. Every day. That’s a small-college roster, gone, every 24 hours.

Why Sports Travel Magnifies the Problem

If you follow a team, run youth sports logistics, or chase race weekends, your driving pattern looks different from the commuter average. You drive farther. You drive at odd hours.

You drive tired. And you drive with your phone doing five jobs at once.

Think about a typical away-game Sunday. The phone is your map, your ticket, your parking app, your group text, your live-score ticker, and your music. Every one of those is a reason to glance down. Stack them across a five-hour drive and you’ve created dozens of micro-distractions, any one of which can turn into a hospital visit.

Texting Behind the Wheel Is Worse Than You Think

Here’s the comparison that should stop the argument. A widely cited finding in the distracted-driving literature is that you are roughly six times more likely to be in a motor vehicle crash while texting than while intoxicated. Six times. Read that again.

Most people would never get behind the wheel after four drinks at a tailgate. The same people will, without hesitation, fire off a text from the left lane at 75 mph. The behavior is more dangerous. The social stigma is nowhere close.

Lawmakers are catching up, slowly. Cambridge Mobile Telematics notes that 30 states and the District of Columbia now have hands-free laws in effect. If you’re crossing state lines for a road trip, the rules change when you cross the border. Assume the strictest version applies, and you’ll be fine.

What To Do If You Get Hit

Even if you do everything right, you can’t control the driver in the next lane. So know the playbook before you need it. If a distracted driver clips you on the way home from a game, document the scene, get medical attention, and talk to an attorney before you give a recorded statement to any insurer.

The goal isn’t paranoia. It’s the same thing every coach preaches: control what you can control. Keep your eyes up, your hands on the wheel, and your phone in the cupholder until you’re parked. Your team needs you back for the next game.