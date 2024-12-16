Casino in Ukraine – How To Choose a Licensed Platform for Safe Gambling

Since the legalization of gambling in Ukraine, about 30 online projects have received licenses. Despite the fact that for various reasons, some casinos have stopped their official activities, players have a wide choice. How to choose an online gambling platform? What should you pay attention to when choosing casino online? This will be discussed in our review.

Ukrainian Licensed Casino Features

Let’s begin by outlining the peculiarities of legal gambling projects. The CRGAL (Commission for Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries), which is the official regulator of this business, provides stability and reliability of each resource included in a special registry. The presence of Slots City, GGBet, First and others in this registry means that each of them has a valid license. This means that registration on such sites is completely legal.

The official regulator guarantees safety and legal protection of gambling. The main features of playing in licensed Ukrainian platforms:

Registration only citizens of Ukraine;

The player’s legal adulthood;

Payments through authorized methods;

Automatic taxation according to the law;

The possibility of self-limitation of the player.

As for the casinos themselves, legalization has opened the opportunity for them to leave the “gray” zone and openly provide their services on the territory of the country.

Advantages of Legal Gambling

Registration and playing in casinos, which are listed in the register of the regulator, offers several benefits to the players. Choosing any gambling project with a valid license, users get the following advantages in order of priority:

Licensed participation in gambling; Legal protection and psychological support; Only licensed games and platforms; Secure payment transactions.

In addition, each of these online gambling resources has a support service that allows you to solve various problems. In the best Ukrainian casinos support operators are available 24/7, and for communication is used not only chat, but also other popular channels.

Pitfalls for Players in UA Casinos

Along with the obvious advantages of licensed projects, there are minor disadvantages. We are talking about relatively high taxes that players have to pay when withdrawing money. Another disadvantage is the limited choice of payment methods. Legal Ukrainian casinos currently only accept transactions from/to bank cards. Other methods are unavailable.

Ways for Choosing Legal Casino in Ukraine

The main criteria that players should pay attention to when choosing a project are the common features of a reliable, convenient and secure platform. We are talking about the assortment, bonuses, payment methods, available platforms and support. As for Ukrainian licensed online venues, here you should additionally consider the presence of the casino in the CRGAL registry. You should also make sure that the license is up-to-date. This information is also displayed in the registry.

