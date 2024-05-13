Where to Buy and Sell Bitcoin in Istanbul, Turkey

Over two million Turkish residents do cryptocurrency transactions, including Bitcoin trades. The vast volume of crypto users means that there are several ways to buy and sell BTC in places like Istanbul. Istanbul crypto investors can purchase bitcoin with cash by visiting physical exchanges such as NakitCoins. One of the easiest and safest ways to buy BTC in Turkey is to purchase it with cash from nearby bitcoin shops. This post will provide in-depth information on where to buy and sell Bitcoins in Turkey’s capital, Istanbul.

Where Can I Buy and Sell Bitcoin in Istanbul?

Here are three ways to buy and sell Bitcoins in Istanbul.

1. NakitCoins

NakitCoins is a secure place to buy and sell Bitcoin in Istanbul. It is Turkey’s first on-site BTC exchange that accepts fiat currencies for both the purchases and sale of BTC. You can use currencies like euros and dollars for big purchases without any limits. Aside from Bitcoin, NakitCoins also offers altcoins ranging from Ripple to Ethereum and Monero. Using NakitCoins to invest in Bitcoins in Istanbul provides benefits such as low commissions, high limits, and quick and safe transactions. The popular Bitcoin physical shop has been operating in multiple locations in Turkey since 2018. With NakitCoins, Istanbul crypto investors can seamlessly convert their assets into other digital currencies.

2. Coinsfera

Similar to NakitCoins, Coinsfera removes the barriers between Turkish cryptocurrency enthusiasts and digital currencies investments. Visit the nearest Coinsfera physical bitcoin shop, and you can buy and sell BTC instantly. Investing and cashing out your bitcoin has never been easier than now thanks to Coinsfera. Beyond BTC, you can also transact in many other cryptos such as Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Ethereum (ETH). Although popular cryptos like BTC are regarded as a store of value. Altcoins such as BNB, TRON, and Ethereum also come with several advantages. For instance, the volatility of Bitcoin prompts people to look for convenient ways to sell their assets fast when the need arises. Whether you want to make profit from a recent spike or simply need cash ASAP, Coinsfera can help you sell your crypto for Turkish lira, euros, and even dollars within minutes. Security is essential for trading bitcoin and other cryptos. Coinsfera is a trusted brand that takes customer safety seriously.

3. Bitcoin ATMs

Using a Bitcoin ATM is another reliable method of buying and selling Bitcoin in Istanbul. The list of Bitcoin ATM operators in Istanbul keeps growing. You can find some Bitcoin machines at The Taksim Metro Station, Pundix Avcilar Coin Exchange Office, and Bahçesehir Atrium Çarsisi. Bitcoin ATMs are secure, but they come with some disadvantages such as lengthy verification processes and high transaction fees.

That is why many crypto investors prefer visiting NakitCoins’ Istanbul Bitcoin shop to buy and sell their BTC instantly for cash. You can find NakitCoins offices in Taksim, Grand Bazaar, Ankara, Antalya, and Izmir. Bitcoin is showing a positive trend in 2024, so knowing when to cash in or invest is key.

