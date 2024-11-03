Today’s review delves into the latest release in the football gaming world, EA Sports FC 25, and addresses several key points. Moving to the game itself, despite the name change from FC 25, many players see the new release as a mere update rather than a revolutionary title. We’ll explore the new features, including the full integration of women’s football and the upgraded Ultimate Team mode, which, while adding depth, still heavily relies on monetization. For those looking to enhance their Ultimate Team experience without breaking the bank, finding cheap FC 25 coins can be a strategic move.

Additionally, the review covers gameplay changes like increased player categories and the new Hypermotion V technology, scrutinizing their impact on realism and user experience. Finally, we’ll touch on the game’s visual updates, interface improvements, and the minimal changes to Career and Volta modes, providing a comprehensive look at whether this installment lives up to its hype.

EA Sports FC 25: Is It Worth It?

Many players still habitually refer to the new release as FC 25, and it’s not surprising. The name change hasn’t brought about radical changes to the game itself. The main complaints from players are that each year the new installment feels more like a major update rather than a full game. It’s worth noting that FIFA has always been about money, and EA has successfully monetized the game through in-game purchases, especially in the popular Ultimate Team mode. For many players, switching to the new version each year has become routine, despite minimal updates.

Women’s Football in the Spotlight

One of the most noticeable innovations in EA Sports FC 25 is the full inclusion of women’s football in the game. In previous installments, women’s teams were only partially represented, but in the new version, players can enjoy full women’s leagues and even assemble mixed squads in Ultimate Team mode. This feature is presented as a step toward inclusivity, aligning with modern trends. However, for many, it seems more like a marketing move aimed at expanding the player base and increasing revenue from in-game purchases.

On one hand, it adds diversity to the gaming experience, but on the other, it sparks criticism from those who believe these changes are driven more by profit than a genuine desire for equality.

Ultimate Team: What’s New?

The Ultimate Team mode remains the centerpiece of the franchise. In EA Sports FC 25, there’s a new feature allowing players to upgrade their footballers. This mechanic lets players increase a footballer’s rating by completing special tasks. In theory, this feature should make the game more engaging, as players can now develop their favorite footballers rather than just buying them.

However, as expected from EA, upgrading players isn’t free from monetization. For those who don’t want to spend real money, the gameplay turns into a “grind,” where players are forced to spend long hours in the game to achieve results.

Realism or Simplification?

In EA Sports FC 25, the company focused on improving gameplay but also introduced some simplifications. For example, the number of player categories based on running characteristics has been increased. Whereas before there were only three types of footballers—fast, enduring, and balanced—there are now seven. This adds variety to the gameplay, but as noted by old-school players, these changes make the game too accessible for newcomers, undermining the need for extensive practice and tactical mastery.

It’s also worth mentioning the new Hypermotion V technology, which replaces the previous Hypermotion 2. It’s supposed to enhance player movements and make them more realistic, but many players haven’t noticed significant improvements in graphics or animations compared to previous versions. Moreover, this technology doesn’t apply to all footballers, only to select ones, raising questions about its value for most users.

Graphics and Visual Enhancements

Visual changes in EA Sports FC 25 primarily affect the crowds and surroundings. Fans are more detailed, and player animations in certain situations are more realistic. However, the main issues, such as strange facial animations and sometimes “broken” physics models where players fall through textures or fly into the air, remain unresolved. It seems this has become a sort of tradition for the developers, which no one is rushing to change.

Additionally, the game introduced a new feature allowing players to see what’s happening in the locker room before the match. This element adds more realism but doesn’t affect the gameplay itself.

Menus and Interface

The updated menu has become simpler and more user-friendly. Switching between game modes is now easier, and players can quickly find the options they need. However, despite improvements, the Ultimate Team mode still has drawbacks, such as the tedious process of opening cards one by one, which irritates players accustomed to more convenient mass-opening systems in other games.

Career and Volta

The Career and Volta modes have seen almost no changes. In Career mode, players can create their own footballer and guide them through various matches, earning money and experience. One notable new feature is the ability to donate earned money to charity, which doesn’t affect gameplay but adds a touch of realism.

The Volta mode, representing street football with mini-games, has also remained largely unchanged. However, many players appreciate this mode for its dynamism and variety.

Conclusion

In this review, we learned that EA Sports FC 25 continues the FIFA tradition, offering mostly updates rather than radical changes. Innovations like the full inclusion of women’s football and the ability to upgrade footballers in Ultimate Team show attempts to adapt to modern trends but still raise questions about the true motivation behind these changes. We also discussed how gameplay simplifications and new technologies, such as Hypermotion V, impact the game’s realism. Ultimately, EA Sports FC 25 remains within its familiar formula, adding minor improvements but not delivering major breakthroughs.

