Tributes Pour in for Jacoby Jones from all over the NFL

The world lost quite a few famous people this weekend. In the past 24 hours we learned of the deaths of Richard Simmons, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Shannon Doherty and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones.

The very talented and accomplished wide receiver played three seasons in Baltimore, where he leaves behind a tremendous legacy. Jones will always be remembered for his two touchdown catches in the Ravens Super Bowl XLVII win, as well as the “Mile High Miracle.”

The MHM refers to the very dramatic 70-yard touchdown pass Jacoby Jones caught from Joe Flacco, with just 31 seconds left, in the 2012 AFC Divisional playoff game.

The scoring strike tied the game at 35, and Baltimore went on to win in overtime 38-35.

No cause of death has been announced as of press time. Jacoby Jones, who was just 40 years old, also played for the Chargers, Steelers and Texans.

Tributes are pouring in from around the league.

Former position group mate Torrey Smith

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

Ravens QB1 and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

?na bra no way RIP LEGEND https://t.co/nNep87pSnY — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2024

Ravens G.O.A.T. Ray Lewis

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life ?. Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

The Ravens official account

We are completely heartbroken to learn about the passing of Jacoby Jones. pic.twitter.com/uWjUT9adSw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 14, 2024

Heisman Trophy winner, former Raven Robert Griffin III

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of Baltimore Ravens Legend and Super Bowl Champion Jacoby Jones who passed away at the age of 40. He was a triple threat. Funny, fast and could dance. He will be missed and was taken from us way too soon. pic.twitter.com/ndBGXhwFCS — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 14, 2024

The League’s official account

The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion Jacoby Jones. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. ??? pic.twitter.com/iP6taRGpho — NFL (@NFL) July 14, 2024

Former Texans teammate and NFL legend JJ Watt

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. ?? pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

