The Sports Bank

Football. Soccer. Basketball. Gaming and Much More

Tributes Pour in for Jacoby Jones from all over the NFL

By

Share

jacoby-jones

The world lost quite a few famous people this weekend. In the past 24 hours we learned of the deaths of Richard Simmons, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Shannon Doherty and Super Bowl XLVII hero Jacoby Jones.

The very talented and accomplished wide receiver played three seasons in Baltimore, where he leaves behind a tremendous legacy. Jones will always be remembered for his two touchdown catches in the Ravens Super Bowl XLVII win, as well as the “Mile High Miracle.”

The MHM refers to the very dramatic 70-yard touchdown pass Jacoby Jones caught from Joe Flacco, with just 31 seconds left, in the 2012 AFC Divisional playoff game.

joe flacco

The scoring strike tied the game at 35, and Baltimore went on to win in overtime 38-35.

No cause of death has been announced as of press time. Jacoby Jones, who was just 40 years old, also played for the Chargers, Steelers and Texans.

Tributes are pouring in from around the league.

Former position group mate Torrey Smith

Ravens QB1 and NFL MVP Lamar Jackson

Ravens G.O.A.T. Ray Lewis

The Ravens official account

Heisman Trophy winner, former Raven Robert Griffin III

The League’s official account

Former Texans teammate and NFL legend JJ Watt

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of AmericaHis past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

 