The Most Points Ever Scored in an NFL

After the Miami Dolphins' recent blowout of the Denver Broncos, we believe it's time to take a look at the NFL's all-time high scores. The highest-scoring game in NFL history occurred during the inaugural post-merger season in 1966. The Washington team and the New York Giants squared off in Week 12 of that campaign. As Week 12 approached, the Giants had a 1-8-1 record, while Washington had a 6-5 record. The Washington team defeated their East foes 72-41, scoring 113 points.

Top points

There would be 16 touchdowns throughout the game and only one field goal. Three of Washington’s touchdowns came via interception, fumble, and punt returns. Sonny Jurgensen of Washington led the team in throwing touchdowns with three, two of which went to Charley Taylor. A.D. Whitfield scored two more touchdowns through the air, and Sonny Jurgensen of Washington led the team in throwing touchdowns with three, two of which went to Charley Taylor. In addition, A.D. Whitfield scored two touchdowns on the ground and grabbed Jurgensen’s third touchdown throw. In addition, the Giants scored three touchdowns via passing: Gary Wood scored two, and Tom Kennedy scored one.

Additional high-scoring NFL contests

The game that ranks second on the list of high-scoring games was released much more recently. In a close game against the Cleveland Browns at the end of November 2004, the Cincinnati Bengals prevailed 58-48 (106 total). The Browns led by four points in the last ten minutes, so the excitement continued.

The 2018 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles

The Rams are only one point behind, at 105 overall. As you may remember, Patrick Mahomes was selected as the team’s MVP that season. However, on November 19, Rams quarterback Jared Goff outperformed Mahomes with a 413-yard touchdown throw. It was a thrilling game, with the Chiefs losing 54-51. It’s interesting to note that in November 1983, the Kansas club lost significantly to the Seattle Seahawks (51-48).

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, September 29, 2019: 95 points

The Buccaneers showed incredible promise, especially offensively, as they gained yards and scored more points, only a year before Tom Brady moved to Tampa. Their tendency to turn the ball over was the only issue. Luckily, they did not commit many errors in their Week 4 game against the Rams, as the Bucs outscored Los Angeles by 55 points, while Los Angeles only scored 40.

Winston's historic season of 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions is well-remembered by many, but on this particular day, he completed 28/41 for 385 yards and threw four touchdowns with only one interception. The Rams gave up on their rushing game too soon and forced Jared Goff to pass 68 times, which is seldom a formula for any offence to succeed. Goff threw three interceptions that ultimately proved to be the difference, but he also completed 45 of his 68 attempts for 517 yards and two touchdown passes.

1966 The New York Giants and the Washington Redskins

In 1966, the Giants’ NFL season ended with just one victory. Strangely, a few weeks before the record-breaking loss, they had defeated Washington 13–10. The Giants kept Washington scoreless for the second half. The Giants’ under-head coach, Allie Sherman, improved to 7-7 the season after acquiring Minnesota quarterback Fran Tarkenton in the summer. Under first-year head coach Otto Graham, elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame the year before, Washington ended 7-7 in 1966. Although he only held that position for three seasons, his 1966 7-7 record was his best. It was only the fourth time the team had done it since 1949, and it was the first time Washington had a.500 record in 10 years.

Cleveland Browns, 66 points (1946).

After three quarters of a Week 14 game against the Brooklyn Dodgers, the Browns lead 45-7. They might have won with ease. They did not let up and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to win 66-14. Brooklyn committed six of the nine turnovers committed by the two teams combined. Otto Graham and Bud Schwenk, the quarterbacks for the Browns, completed 17 of 25 passes for 346 yards and five touchdowns.

In 2023, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Denver Broncos 70-20.

The early NFL seasons have enormous score outputs from every other club on this list. Since 1966, only the Miami Dolphins have scored more than 62 points in a single game. The Dolphins were perfect. Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns after completing his first 17 attempts. Not only was Miami’s passing offence outstanding, but their backfield also had a memorable performance. Three times, Raheem Mostert ran the ball into the end zone. Through the air, he scored another touchdown. De’Von Achane, Mosterts’ backup, amassed 203 running yards and four touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns against. Cincinnati Bengals: 106 pts

Though it may not be as well-known as some other high-scoring games in NFL history, the November 28, 2004, game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns was noteworthy for a few reasons. Carson Palmer, the quarterback for the Bengals, had a tremendous day, throwing for six touchdowns and 401 yards. The exceptional plays of receivers Chad Johnson and T.J Houshmandzadeh aided him. Kelly Holcomb, the quarterback for the Browns, had a fantastic offensive day, throwing for 429 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers 45, Arizona Cardinals 51 O. T; January 10, 2010

Everything in this wild card game happened so fast. Karlos Dansby of the Cardinals took down Aaron Rodgers a little over a minute into overtime, walking the ball into the end zone for six points. One of the highest-scoring playoff games in NFL history and one of the highest-scoring games ever had an absurd conclusion.

These NFC teams scored 28 points in the third quarter and gained above 1,000 yards. Kurt Warner, a former star of the St. Louis Rams, passed for 379 yards and five touchdowns for the Cardinals, while Aaron Rodgers completed his pass for 423 yards and four touchdowns. Ultimately, a defensive play was the deciding factor. The New Orleans Saints, who defeated Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in the Super Bowl, would defeat Arizona in their subsequent game.

