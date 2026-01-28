Seattle Seahawks Should Rock Throwbacks in Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks brought their retro jerseys back this season, for a couple of games, and it was all kinds of awesome. The NFC championships sported the same look that they had from 1983 to 2001. It’s time to bring this back, for good, starting in Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.

Very few teams, in any sport, have a blue and green combination. Or royal blue and seafoam, whatever you want to call it. Technically this color scheme and design, an update from their original look (from 1976-1982), is blue, green and silver.

And everything about it is much much better than their current look, which is designated as college navy (it’s a weird hybrid of black and actual navy blue), action green (looks more like spilled Hi-C Ecto Cooler) and wolf grey (ok, this hue is actually alright).

The actual seahawk design is way better too.

The current version is too Angry Birds, and I like the chilled out hawk better.

Even the font on the name of the team is superior.

The current Seattle Seahawks font looks too corporate, soulless and futuristic. The old school look is like a classic typewriter.

Make it happen, make the permanent switch back, Seattle Seahawks.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

