Cincinnati Bengals Closing in on #1 Overall NFL Draft Pick

Welcome to the Jungle Cincinnati Bengals fans! The 2019 season has been long for quite some time, but NFL Draft talking season will get here before you know it. First comes the matter of clinching that first overall pick in the draft and all they need to do is lose tomorrow at Miami to make that happen.

In the Dolphins, they’re taking on a team that had adopted the tanking strategy, or so it seems, but now they’re winning again, trying to give the club some rationale for retaining head coach Brian Flores.

In looking at the NFL predictions against the spread you’ll see the 1-13 Cincinnati Bengals as one point underdogs at the 3-11 Dolphins. The total for this game is 47, so basically the projections believe we’ll see a 24-23 Fins victory. Although this game is basically a pick’em, you got to remember that Miami is 7-3 against the spread in their last 10, and they’ll approach this game with a different frame of mind than their opponent. It’s worth noting that the Bengals are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog, and they’re aware that the prize of the #1 pick is on the line here.

Expect a total house cleaning in Cincy in 2020, with new regimes meaning new quarterbacks and most likely, they’ll use the #1 pick on LSU Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow. Although they might opt for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, who has of course the local appeal of being a Buckeye.

They really can’t go wrong either way- the best overall player and prospect at any position or the best signal caller available in this draft. Here’s what we have Cincinnati doing at our latest NFL mock draft link.

