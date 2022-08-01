2022 AFC East Division Preview, Analysis and Outlook

The Buffalo Bills have quickly established themselves as the new top dog in the AFC East and won their second consecutive division title in 2021. Entering the 2022 season, Buffalo is the clear frontrunner and favorite to three-peat as division champions. However, Miami, New York, and New England hope that continued development by their young franchise Quarterbacks and new acquisitions will deliver them the division crown.

Since the 2021 season ended, a slew of blockbuster trades and big-name signings have sent star players crisscrossing around the league. So let’s take a too early look at how the AFC East teams stack up as we get closer to kickoff in the 2022 season.

New York Jets-

The Jets’ 2021 season began with a sense of optimism surrounding the organization. The team was starting a new era, led by their first-year head coach Robert Salah and second overall draft pick Zach Wilson at Quarterback. However, reality quickly set in that the team had a long way to go to escape their tag as perpetual league cellar dwellers. Despite these struggles, the team improved on its win total from the previous season.

Now, the Jets are hoping that they can build on this progress and continue their development next season. Though Wilson struggled in 2021, he did show progress toward the end of the year. Analysts also largely applauded the Jets for their performance at the 2022 draft. The team’s picks included three first-round selections that added shutdown corner Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, playmaking wide receiver Garret Wilson, and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. In addition, the team also added tight end C.J. Uzomah and Pro Bowl guard Laken Tomlinson in Free Agency. These additions have New York on an upward trajectory, but they remain the team with the lowest odds to capture an AFC East crown (+1800).

Miami Dolphins-

Miami came into the 2021 season looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. However, these expectations quickly went up in smoke as the Dolphins lost seven consecutive games after a victory over the Patriots in the season opener. The team followed that up by winning their next seven games, becoming the first team in NFL history to lose seven straight games and then win seven straight games in the same season. The team finished the season with a 9-8 record, not good enough to make the playoffs or save head coach Brian Flores’ job.

Now, offensive mavin Mike McDaniel is the new man in charge in Miami, and the team is making a strong push to contend in the coming year. The Dolphins rocked the NFL landscape when they traded five draft picks to acquire All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill will pair with second-year man Jaylen Waddle to give the Fins what may be the best receiving duo in the NFL. The pressure will now be on Tua Tagovailoa to shed his tendency for injuries and turnovers and finally live up to his potential as a franchise quarterback.

Miami has been widely praised for its moves since the season ended, but winning the offseason doesn’t always translate to success during the regular season. The Dolphins currently have an over under of 8.5 wins this season on the NFL futures market.

New England Patriots–

It didn’t take long for the Patriots to find their long-term replacement for Tom Brady. In 2021, rookie signal caller Mac Jones led New England to a 10-7 record and a wild card berth. They were blown out 17-47 by the rival Bills in that game, but the future still looks bright in Foxboro. Their success last season was driven by a solid but not spectacular offense under Jones and a dominant defense. For the Patriots to make the jump from wild card to Super Bowl contenders, Jones must continue to develop and avoid a sophomore slump. The Pats must also overcome the loss of key contributors on both sides of the ball.

This season has seen the departure of critical contributors like all-pro cornerback J.C. Jackson, starting offensive linemen Ted Karras and Shaq mason, and longtime linebacker Dont’a Hightower. They also lost assistant coach Josh McDaniels who left to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Though the 2022 roster may look significantly different, Bill Belichick still has the Patriots primed to compete this year with their over under win total set at 8.5.

Buffalo Bills-

After an 11-win season and a trip to the AFC Divisional Round, the Bills are the current favorite to win a Super Bowl title (+700). Quarterback Josh Allen is also a favorite (+700) to become the first Bill’s NFL MVP since Thurman Thomas won the award in 1991. Needless to say, expectations are high in Orchard Park this coming season. Looking at the Bills’ roster it isn’t hard to see why. The team has retained most of its stars including pro bowlers offensive tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Bills also pulled off one of the most ambitious signings of the offseason when they inked future hall of famer Von Miller to a six-year, $120 million deal. Miller should strengthen a defense that was one of the league’s best last season. These moves show that the Bills are all in on competing for a championship in 2022. But first, Head Coach Sean McDermott will be focused on winning the AFC East for the third consecutive season.

