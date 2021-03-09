By

Alright basketball fans, here, there and everywhere, while it might be early on in the season, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get the ball rolling in regards to looking at who might be best suited for a strong playoff push in the 2020-2021 NBA postseason.

Since the beginning of the season, the top online sports betting websites around have been busy getting to work on delivering the best odds for fans looking to put some money on their team’s chances in the playoffs this season. While it’s still early on in the campaign some trends are starting to emerge around the league, so let’s get to it.

Eastern Conference

It’s not a secret for anybody that the Eastern Conference was forever changed after James Harden left Houston to join Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn to play for the Nets. It seems that Kevin Durant always finds a way to end up in a super team, remember OKC with Westbrook and Harden and GS with Curry, Thompson and Green?

With Harden joining the Nets it has become quite apparent that there is a new gigantic threat in the Eastern Conference for the two teams who look poised for a strong playoff and maybe even finals run, the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. The 76ers could easily be in this list too, but they will not become a true threat until Simmons, Embiid and company figure out how to not mess up so easily at critical times.

It’s hard not to want Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks to make it all the way to the NBA finals. The “Greek freak” has become one of the most polarizing players in the league and he will most surely lead Milwaukee to at least one or two championship rings, one would think, before his career is over.

The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, also look like one of the best positioned teams to continue making strong strides towards a strong playoff run down stretch the season, especially if Tatum continues to dominate as he has been doing since the beginning of the season.

Western Conference

Sure we can talk about Lebron, Anthony Davis and the Lakers but wouldn’t that be too easy. Ever since James Harden joined the Nets, the buzz around the league has been the concept of a Lakers vs. Nets super final and while it does sound very enticing, there are a couple other teams we can’t forget about.

First of all, the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George at the helm. There’s something about a player like Leonard that is very rare and oh so important, when put against the wall, with everything to win and everything to lose, Leonard is a guy you can trust down the court and with Paul George’s assistance it all becomes easier for the Clippers.

If sports betting fans want a true challenge that could bring in big rewards, then taking the Nuggets and Jazz is the way to go. Denver led by Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic and Utah with Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are two of the safest and yet most exciting bets moving forward into the playoffs.

Lastly, and quietly, we talk the Golden State Warriors. It would be a fool’s errand to count out Steph Curry and Golden State, even without Klay Thompson sidelined with an injury.

If the Warriors are to make it to the postseason, oh man are they going to cause troubles.

Notable Mentions

Before the beginning of the season everyone had the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks as sure fire hits to be contending for the top spots in both the Eastern and Western Conference of the NBA.

Given the fact that they were just coming off an impressive postseason run that led them to an NBA Finals matchup against Lebron James’ Lakers, the Miami Heat had all their cards in place to continue their inspiring run into the new season, but their not so hot start has fans already worrying about last year’s run being a one-time experience.

What can save the Heat moving forward? Jimmy Butler’s leadership skills are taking over Miami again, with Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic’s talents shining through.

Lastly the Dallas Mavericks; while playing in the Western Conference is a struggle in itself because of the level of competition, clearly stronger than in the Eastern Conference, the Mavericks have the key to their success in one player, Luka Doncic.

When Doncic is in his groove all of Dallas automatically improves, when Doncic is not given strong back up performances, Dallas falls. Doncic is the clear example of how a team can soar or sink with one player, because it’s clear he is on his path to becoming one of the best players in the league if not the best, the question is if the Mavs can keep up with him.

