Once again, the Illinois Fighting Illini have a November home game against the Michigan State Spartans during a season where they started very fast out of the gates. Since starting 6-1, the Illini have dropped back to back games, and there are understandably legitimate fears that this season could repeat the story arc of 2022.

If you recall, it was the Michigan State game (a 21-15 home loss to a team that was far from good) which started the downward slide. That Illini team finished 8-5 off a 7-1 start.

Michigan St. Spartans at Illinois Fighting Illini FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024 | 1:30 pm CT, FS1 (National Broadcast)

SPREAD: Illini -3, -120 ML, O/U 47.5, ESPN Matchup Predictor Illini 67.1%-32.9%

Illini Celebrate 100 Years of Memorial Stadium: Museum Info

The famous “leather” helmets: go here for the back story

Theme Day: Illinois will celebrate its seniors, as this is the final home game at Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 30 minutes before kickoff to see the Senior Day ceremony.

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3, 3-3) Preview

Honestly, a win here would easily calm all the fears that this is just 2022 all over again. The home loss to Minnesota was a rough one, but it was somewhat expected. Even Vegas somehow knew that was coming. Illinois was ranked, the Gophers were not, yet the Illini were home underdogs. And while it seems that we’re speaking of the 2022 season in a pejorative light here, we must remember how that campaign was the Illini program’s finest since 2007- that’s a whole decade and a half.

However, this year is a lot like ’22 in that, yes, it’s a bowl game season, which doesn’t always happen in Champaign, you’re allowed to ramp up your expectations as the season progresses.

2022’s 8 wins and a New Year’s Day bowl appearance exceeded pretty much all of our preseason expectations. But it did not exceed the expectations when the Illini were 7-1. I personally thought this team would go 6-6, back in August. Now, I expect a 9-3 or 8-4 final record.

Unfortunately, all of the Illini wins over ranked opponents (Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan) have aged very poorly. It’s not their fault KU is actually terrible, Michigan was overrated/now in decline and Nebraska is more hype than substance. You can only play who is front of you.

And just like in 2022, the back half of the season is where the stronger opponents, and tougher matchups for the Illini happen to be. To use the horribly shopworn cliche “it is what it is.” Not to be even more reductionist, but the Illini very much need QB Luke Altmyer to get back to where he was before the Oregon game.

It’s obvious that he isn’t the same and well, that’s very understandable. But with Kaden Feagin out for the season, the Illini ground game is not going to be the main driving force in getting this team over the line, down the stretch here. They need Altmyer and his NFL caliber receivers to lead the way.

Michigan St. Spartans (4-5, 2-4) Preview

To paraphrase Chad Ocho Cinco, “Chiles please!” MSU quarterback Aidan Chiles is an electric playmaker, with a ton of potential, but man is he very mistake prone, especially so in road games. When you think about Chiles versus Xavier “X gonna take it from ya!” Scott and Miles Scott and the rest of the ball-hawks in the back seven on D for the Illini, it’s a very favorable matchup.

At the end of the day (to throw in yet another mindless platitude), this is the matchup that could decide the ballgame.

Credit Michigan State, they are definitely in bowl game contention, which is an accomplishment when you consider how much Mel Tucker destroyed this program, and the dire state in which he left it. Also, I still think Tucker’s MEATHEAD routine on dais at 2021 Big Ten Media Day was a bit. He was doing a stand up comedy routine.

At least I hope so, because if he said all those things with a straight face/actually meaning them…then he truly had to be one of the dumbest people in Big Ten football history.

Prediction: Illinois Fighting Illini 28, Michigan State Spartans 21

The Illini will look to go 3-0 vs. the state of Michigan (yes, even the Homecoming win over Central Michigan is aging very poorly too!) this season. It won’t be easy for the Illini, but I think they got this.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

