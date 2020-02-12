Ayo Dosunmu Injury Could Change Course of Illini Basketball Season

By

Last night, in what was essentially a replay of the loss to Miami in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge (or the home loss to Maryland two seasons ago), Illinois lost by one to Michigan State. The game result was a gut punch, but what happened in its final moments could completely alter the course of the Illini basketball season.

Ayo Dosunmu suffered a leg injury and had to be carried off the court. Any time you can’t walk on your own volition it’s bad, but as of now we still don’t have official confirmation of what the extent of the injury is. Take a look at the video of the non-contact injury and the accompanying tweet which offers potential explanations as to how severe Dosunmu’s injury could be:

Overlapping mechanisms for Ayo Dosunmu. Non-contact, hyperextension w/ some varus (knee out); collapses into valgus (knee in) w/ ext rotation ankle.

* Hope bone bruise/LCL/capsule injury; but cruciate injury poss.

* Worry MCL w/ poss assoc high ankle sprain.

* Poss bony injury https://t.co/S2DXrFtVgn — InjuryMechanisms (@IMechanisms) February 12, 2020

Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood said the following about the injury after the game:

“Obviously, the outcome of the game is secondary at this point. You get a knot in your stomach when you get one of your guys go down. ”

“We don’t know anything. We won’t anything. We won’t release anything until we know something. They’re in great hands of our medical staff here. But when you get something like that happens, the game becomes secondary.”

He’s absolutely right, the game is secondary to what happened to this young Chicagoan. And everyone can agree that watching it and thinking about it is stomach wrenching. An L on the scoreboard is one thing, but losing Dosunmu for the rest of the season, a real possibility at this point in time, changes the entire outlook for the rest of the campaign.

Ayo, the team’s leading scorer, has probably established himself as the team’s best player. He is their undisputed closer, as he has a cold-blooded capacity to hit the big shot in crunch time. Of course, on some nights this season, it’s been the Kofi Cockburn show, as the big freshman has often been the best player on the floor.

He’s been a big difference maker, especially on the defensive end where he’s been a rim protector, and he’s right there with Ayo as the team’s 1A and 1B alpha dog, more or less. Of course, Kofi has been way less consistent than Dosunmu and the freshman has entered into a four game slump recently. In short, Ayo Dosunmu is the player Illini basketball can least afford to lose and now that they’re facing this reality, let’s see what might lie ahead.

In the best case scenario, in which Dosunmu returns for the run in here and is 100% himself, the Illini are still not likely winning the league title. Illinois had a big chance to take control of the conference race Friday night, but they didn’t show up in the second half.

They had another opportunity for a statement win/to remain near the top of the standings last night, but they didn’t show up in the first half. Now, with road trips to #13 Penn State and Rutgers (who are undefeated at home) looming, the next two games on the schedule are even tougher. Then comes two very winnable games, with or without Ayo, against the two NUs, who comprise the bottom of the Big Ten barrel.

Then you have three toss-up games: Indiana and Iowa at home, Ohio State on the road. At worst, Illinois should still get to 18 or 19 wins, 10 or 11 in the league.

At best, they’ll finish well above .500 in the league and in contention for a double bye (top four positions) in the Big Ten Tournament.

Without Ayo Dosunmu though, it will be a much tougher hill to climb.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.

