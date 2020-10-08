By

Good day, dear readers! An interesting article awaits us today. On the one hand, it is far from the “pumping” topic, but on the other hand, it has the most direct relation to it, because it allows you to control the development of muscle mass. This “governor” is called the growth hormone (Glotropin HGH, Somatotropin), and it is a powerful stimulating factor in the pumping of iron muscles.

So, in the course of the post, you will learn what HGH is, why you need it at all, how you can manage your hormonal growth processes and much more from the same series.

So, let’s start.

What is growth hormone?

In our previous articles, in particular in this and this one, we talked about the factors that affect the anabolic functions of the body. It is good that we paid attention to them, but the “chemical” component of this process escaped from our keen eyes. We completely forgot about hormones. But they, in particular endogenous – testosterone and growth hormone, are one of the main triggers in the development of a harmonious and proportional body.

We will just talk about one of them (the last) further.

It is a hormone of the anterior pituitary gland with a peptide structure (i.e., consists of 191 amino acids), which is used to build muscle mass and build contoured muscle relief. It is produced by the endocrine gland in relatively small quantities throughout a person’s life.

Why growth hormone named that way?

The hormone is so named for a reason, because it causes (usually in young people) a pronounced linear growth due to the development of tubular bones of the extremities. The average concentration of this hormone in the human body is about 1-5 ng / ml, during the peak period it can rise to 45 ng / ml.

In addition to taking his direct part in stimulating muscle growth, he also:

normalizes metabolic processes (more proteins are spent on building muscles, less fat is deposited in reserve);

inhibits muscle catabolic processes;

enhances the process of lipolysis (burning) of fats;

increases the store of glycogen in the liver;

allows you to quickly regenerate new tissue and heal body wounds;

increases the size and number of cells in the liver, sex and thymus glands;

increases skin tone (regulates collagen synthesis);

increases the growth of young people up to the closure of growth zones (25 years);

strengthens the articular-ligamentous apparatus;

improves the lipid composition of the blood (lowers “bad” cholesterol).

It should be borne in mind that growth hormone “works” not alone, but in conjunction with the hormone IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor). The latter is produced in the liver under the influence of growth hormone and stimulates the growth of almost all internal organs. If we consider the positive effects of growth hormone (Glotropin HGH from Global Anabolic) in sports (in particular in bodybuilding), then they are all associated with the direct action of the hormone IGF-1.

NOTE:

The maximum secretion of growth hormone is observed at the age up to 20 years then it decreases on an average by 15% during 10 years.

Therefore, the best period for exercising your body is between 14 and 25 years old, and the closer to the first digit, the better. Those while the growth zones are active, the concentration of the “growing” hormone is high – this is truly a golden time for building muscles. However, the latter does not mean at all that a person after 25 years old does not shine in the gym. No, it will simply be necessary to put in more effort, and the very process of achieving the desired result will stretch over time.

NOTE:

The secretion of the growth hormone happens periodically and has its peaks during the day. In particular, the peak of hormone output happens every 4-5 hours. The highest peak is at night, one hour after food.

Growth hormone: the mechanism of production

The mechanism of the “growing” hormone production is as follows. The pituitary gland, receiving a command from the hypothalamus, produces somatotropin, then it enters the bloodstream, reaches the liver and is converted in it into a working substance – somatomedin. This substance enters the muscle cells of the body.

So, we have already laid a certain foundation, now let’s delve into the consideration of the next question.

Growth hormone in bodybuilding: natural stimulation of muscle growth

Any athlete is more interested in how such a powerful anabolic growth factor can be used to the maximum.

Well, first of all, it should be borne in mind that growth hormone can be used for weight loss in view of its high ability to influence the metabolic rate. We know that any cell of the human body is fed with either glucose or fatty acids (FA). The amount of glucose is regulated by insulin, while the amount of fatty acids is regulated by the “growing” hormone.

It turns out that in order for the body to begin to lose weight and burn fat, it needs to be given the installation to switch to “fat” channels and eat them, not glucose. We cannot exert any feasible influence on insulin, because its task is to keep the sugar level normal and force the cells to consume exactly glucose. But growth hormone can make the cell feed on FA and reduce its need for glucose consumption.

In order to crank this event, it (the hormone) needs to integrate into the membranes of fat cells and serve as a transport system for them, which takes and removes fatty acids into the blood, giving them oxygen. Those it turns out that growth hormone can trigger lipolysis (the process of splitting fat cells by the body itself), and it occurs when the cells are in dire need of fatty acids.

Secondly, it is no secret that when it comes to growth hormone (Glotropin HGH) in relation to bodybuilding, we mean various medications and injections that spur muscle growth.

Where you can order Glotropin HGH from Global Anabolic?

In our store you can buy sport pharmacy in USA from well-known manufacturers, such as: Global Anabolic, EU Bioz, Asia Dispensary and others.

All presented anabolic steroids are exclusively high-quality and certified products, with the help of which you can improve your results, both in bodybuilding and other strength sports.

All pharmacology is original

A large assortment of anabolic steroids, sports fat burners, hormones and other drugs used in sports is presented in our Anabolic-menu online store. The main principles of our work are high quality products and their availability.

Advantages of our sports pharmacology online store

It is simply unrealistic to buy anabolic steroids at a pharmacy so many athletes look through numerous online stores in search of the right drugs.

However, when choosing where to buy steroids, you should not focus only on their cost. With this approach, you run the risk of getting a dummy in return or, even worse, an uncertified drug, the use of which will greatly affect your health.

Our Anabolic-menu online store has been working in the field of sports pharmacology for several years and has its regular customers. The main advantages of our company are:

guarantee high quality of all steroids and other medicines. You will not find fakes and pacifiers in our catalog;

many years of experience in this area, which allows us to navigate the trends in sports pharmacology;

direct supplies of goods from manufacturers, which allows you to minimize costs and make steroid prices as acceptable as possible for buyers;

wide range of products, including AAS, growth hormones, preparations for drying and post-cycle therapy, fat burners, peptides, etc.

fast delivery to any location in USA.

All products presented in the catalog of our online store are received directly from leading manufacturers, have a quality certificate and meet the declared characteristics.

Our clients are not only beginners who strive to reach the heights in heavy sports, but also experienced bodybuilders taking part in world competitions.

Fast delivery to any region of USA

In our Anabolic-menu online store, you can not only purchase all the drugs you are interested in at affordable prices, but also get your purchase in any locality. We are ready to send your order to any location in USA through a transport company. At the same time, we indicate the minimum amount of client’s personal data required for prompt delivery.

It usually takes 1 to 3 days for delivery, depending on the destination.

Afterword

If you decide to buy anabolic steroids in our online store, be sure that you will receive a high-quality and fresh drug that has been stored in accordance with the requirements specified by the manufacturer. We care about the health of our clients and cannot afford to risk their trust for dubious benefits.

If you have any difficulties with choosing the necessary steroid or calculating the dosage regimen, feel free to contact our consultants who will always be happy to help you.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines