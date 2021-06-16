Fitness 101: How Can I Give Myself A Boost On The Road To Recovery?

By

Injuries are a natural part of the fitness journey. Whether you’re a professional athlete or a casual gym-goer who enjoys the occasional fun run, you will get injured from time to time.

Unfortunately, you can’t turn back time to avoid the injury. The best thing you can do at this time is take the necessary steps to boost your recovery. First and foremost, you must avoid the temptation to self-diagnose your condition. Visiting a medical professional is highly advised. Or at the very least, video doctors should be contacted. The experts can confirm the type and severity of injury. Crucially, they can put you on the right rehab plan.

The rehab plan isn’t just about following the right exercises that are prescribed by the doctor. It is equally important to avoid any activities that could put extra strain on the injury. Failure to let the body heal and repair itself can turn short-term issues into problems that impact your quality of life for many years to come. Sometimes, you need to accept that temporary sacrifices are the key to a better end result.

Throughout this initial period of recovery, the injured body parts need a chance to recuperate. Rest is vital. Depending on the type of injury, you may also need to consider wearing supports to protect the bones, muscles, and ligaments. Ice packs and heat therapy may also be required. However, it’s important to wear any supportive attire at the right times and for the right duration. Without consistency, you won’t see the full benefits. Conversely, though, overwearing them may actually restrict the body’s natural healing. Not least in relation to the return of movement.

Of course, a good night’s sleep and avoiding too much strenuous work are vital throughout the recovery period. However, you probably want to know how you can actively aid your road to recovery too…

A successful road to recovery will ensure that you reach the intended destination in the fastest time. Likewise, it should restore your body to full health or even surpass your former fitness levels. Once the time for lifting weights as a part of your rehab arrives, I suggest working out at home. Compact rubber bumper plates will allow you to build a suitable home gym even when the space is limited. Crucially, you can work out on your terms without the fear of having others watch you at a time where you feel vulnerable. Besides, expensive gym memberships are poor value for money when you can only manage a few minutes.

Rebuilding strength and a range of motion isn’t just about lifting weights and stretching. Resistance training that causes low-to-no strain should be incorporated into your plans. Swimming is perhaps the best solution. It protects your joints and muscles while also avoiding damage that could be caused by temporary postural imbalances. Besides, it’s a good way to add variety to recovery workouts as well as your daily habits. Cycling and walking are often good options, but you should check this out with an expert.

One of the worst things you can do is follow the wrong strategy. If you already use a personal trainer, they may have some experience and expertise in dealing with the issue. When the exercises are aligned with the rehab plans offered by your medical pro, success is virtually assured. While it is possible to find winning strategies on YouTube, you cannot afford to take risks at this time. Ensuring that you gain a dedicated plan that is tailored to your needs is pivotal. In most cases, slow and steady progress will be the aim of the day.

Whether working out at home or in the gym, your body needs the right fuel. The harsh reality is that most people will gain a little weight after an injury as they are suddenly less active. It may be tempting to significantly reduce your food intake to counteract this issue. While there is a good chance it will promote a slimmer physique, it’s not a wise idea. If your body does not have the right nutrients, it will not repair itself correctly. Likewise, a lack of energy reserves can increase the threat of reinjuring yourself. Your body isn’t strong enough to complete the training routines.

Therefore, it is advised that you focus on eating healthy foods while still getting enough energy. I’m not going to lecture anyone on the exact meals they should eat. There are far too many variables to consider ranging from your body size to food intolerances and personal taste preferences. However, you may currently have more time on your hands as the injuries stop you from completing certain tasks. Learning to cook from scratch with online cooking tutorials can help fill your time as well as your stomach. Perfect.

Besides, undergoing a recovery plan can be a stressful time in your life. This additional source of enjoyment is vital for maintaining your happiness. The pandemic has been a lonely time for millions. If you are now able to meet up with friends and loved ones, you should grab hold of this opportunity too.

Finally, you should accept that your road to recovery isn’t solely about physical rehabilitation. Keeping your mind in a positive place is perhaps the most significant step towards a faster and more successful recovery. Patience is a virtue as rushing back too early can cause relapses and repeat injuries. Setting milestones on the journey will turn huge challenges into achievable goals. Meanwhile, it encourages you to regularly appreciate the progress you’ve made during the process. Building momentum and motivation will keep you on the right path. Conversely, when your mindset is wrong, a loss of consistency may follow. This could consequently cause you to take a step back on this journey.

Injuries are stressful, but the ability to bounce back from them in style can make all the difference to your future. Now that I have provided some tips, you will hopefully feel ready for the journey ahead.

Above all else, remember that things will get better. You’ve got this!