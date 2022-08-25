Disc Golf Tips To Improve Your Game

If there’s one sport that keeps on growing without stopping, it’s disc golf. Just last year, the Professional Disc Golf Association reached a historical milestone of 200,000 members, with more than 95,000 amateur and professional playing members all over the world. While this might not sound like much to those out of the loop, it’s double the number of members the PDGA had in 2017 which took over 40 years to obtain. And that’s just the PDGA, outside of professional environments, disc golf keeps on growing and finding new fans all over the world. Disc golf is easy to pick up and incredibly fun even in a casual mindset, and these tips will help interested players to up their game and increase their odds in their next match.

Never Forget to Stretch

It might sound weird to comment on stretching on a game of throw, but just like any other sport out there, players need to remember to stretch before every round and before every throw to make sure they remain in top shape. In the worst case scenario, throwing without the proper technique and warm-up can cause tendons to rip, and that’s not a light injury by any means. Stretching will help a player throw better and prevent serious injuries, and as such, it’s the first fundamental any disc golf player should pick up. But how should one stretch before a game? The basics of a proper stretching routine for disc golf include shoulder circles, oblique and quad stretches, calf raises, and neck stretches. There’s never such a thing as too much warm-up, so all players should feel free to expand on their motions if they want to be extra careful.

Pick the Right Putter

Choosing a disc golf putter is one of the first steps any disc golf player has to prioritize, since this choice can completely affect their performance, and with it their perception of the game. Players who are just starting are of course encouraged to use any putter they can afford to get a grasp of the fundamentals, but how can a more experienced player discover the right kind of putter for them? The first thing to keep in mind is that there isn’t a single best putter for every type of shot. Instead, players should look into having a good putter for each of the three categories. They should have putters which are designed for putting which are slow and accurate, drivers which are meant to cover distance, and mid-range, which as the name implies, sits right in the middle. Having the right kind of putter for each throw will allow players to make the most out of every play

Keep Throws Flat and Low

Throwing is of course the heart of the sport, and that means that technique should never be overlooked when a player is trying to improve their game. One of the most common habits that beginners need to overcome to improve their game is to stop throwing high and causing their disc to lose distance. An experienced player should always aim to release their disc at a flat and low angle. By doing so, they can ensure their putters cover more distance and behave as expected of their category. Practice makes perfect, so players should be ready to perform countless practice throws until they have mastered their release.

In broad terms, there are three basic principles that any player needs to brush up on to make the most out of their disc golf sessions. Stretching assures that their physical health is unaffected and keeps them longer in the game. Picking the right putter for each throw allows them to obtain better results based on the peculiarities of each design. And by throwing the right way, discs can travel as long as they are intended to. As long as those three fundamentals are in place, players will be able to see improvement with each new day.

