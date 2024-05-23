Tiger Woods Sets New Record with 24 Consecutive Cuts

At Augusta National Golf Club, where tradition rules and phones are a no-go, the old-school scoreboards are the only way fans keep up with the action. On a gusty Friday, April 12, 2024 , during the second round of the Masters, something incredible went down. Around 3:30 p.m., the scoreboard operator at the 18th green put up a name and score that lit up the crowd.

“WOODS,” it read, with a single green number: 1.

The place exploded with cheers as hundreds of fans around the green celebrated with pure joy. One super excited fan even shouted, “Tiger is making the cut!” The applause was wild, spreading like wildfire through the crowd.

A Record-Breaking Achievement

History was made on this day. Tiger Woods had broken yet another record , making his 24th consecutive cut at the Masters, surpassing the previous record held by golfing legends Freddie Couples and Gary Player, who both achieved 23 consecutive cuts.

“I’ll be able to text Freddie and give him a little needling,” Woods said with a smile afterward amidst a scrum of reporters, clearly relishing the moment.

A Feat Against All Odds

Tiger Woods’ achievement is beyond amazing and almost hard to believe. At 48 years old, he’s still defying the odds, showing the kind of resilience and determination that have defined his stellar career. With metal wiring, screws, and plates holding his body together, Woods is practically a bionic man at this point. Despite all the injuries and personal challenges he’s faced, his ability to still compete at the top level is nothing short of incredible. Every time he steps onto the course, it’s a testament to his grit and love for the game – it’s a real inspiration, proving that with enough passion and perseverance, you can overcome just about anything.

How Woods’ Wins Inspire Newbies to Dive into Golf

Tiger Woods’ epic victories have a way of lighting a fire under both seasoned golfers and newbies alike. Seeing him crush records makes everyone want to step up their game and invest more into their golfing journey. With the summer season just around the corner, new players are gearing up by checking out all the essential gear. From golf balls to quality clubs and even their own golf carts which can significantly improve their game , everyone wants a piece of the action. Woods’ success isn’t just about the wins—it’s about inspiring a whole new generation to hit the course with excitement and serious dedication.

April 12, 2024, will forever be etched in golfing history as the day Tiger Woods set a new benchmark at the Masters. His 24th consecutive cut is more than just a record – it is a narrative of resilience and an inspiring tale for future generations of golfers. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a young enthusiast picking up a club for the first time, Woods’ journey is a powerful reminder that perseverance conquers all.

