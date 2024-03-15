Will Xabi Alonso Choose the Liverpool Job at the Season’s End?

After an incredible eight-year tenure at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently delivered the news that no Reds fan expected and every Kopite has been dreading. After a trophy-filled and successful period, the beloved German is to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

While the Klopp revelation was difficult enough, more nervousness among supporters followed about who would and could replace the Uberboss while maintaining the team spirit and never-say-die attitude synonymous with his reign. One name immediately sprang to mind among the majority of Liverpool fans. Xabi Alonso.

Who is Xabi Alonso?

Ex-Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso joined Liverpool from Real Sociedad in the 2004/05 season, spending five seasons at Anfield as part of a dream midfield pairing with club captain and fan favourite Steven Gerrard. Alonso became known for his formidable positional play and penchant for scoring long-range goals.

After 210 games and 19 goals in the Liverpool Red, Alonso departed for his homeland and Real Madrid before ending his career at the German giants, Bayern Munich. The Spanish midfield general was revered by fans wherever he went and regarded as a ‘thinking’ player.

He’s subsequently carried this cerebral reputation into his managerial career, firstly as Real Sociedad B manager and now as manager of Bayer Leverkusen, the Bundesliga team flying high, eight points clear atop the division.

Having recently beaten the defending champions and closest title challengers Bayern Munich 3-0, Leverkusen is now the clear favourite to claim the title with odds of -625, according to the bookmakers on this list of the best Canada sports betting apps. The recent result has seen Bayern, the preseason favourites, drift in the title betting to +450.

Why Xabi Alonso Would Suit Liverpool

Besides leading Bayer Leverkusen from last-but-one in the Bundesliga to the pinnacle of the division in slightly over a season in charge, Alonso has received widespread plaudits for the way he has transformed the team from relegation candidates to Bundesliga favourites in such a short space of time.

His immediate recognition of Leverkusen’s weak points, how he changed the formation and style of play to suit its strengths, and his ability to identify players to transfer in without breaking the bank reminds many of a younger version of Jurgen Klopp himself.

Character-wise, Alonso is not as combative as the German. He also doesn’t possess the same charm, but his strong playing connection with Liverpool means he would be a popular choice in the dugout. His early managerial achievements and the tactical nous he’s displayed would only raise his suitability among the Anfield Faithful even more.

Would the Bookmaker’s Favourite Return to Liverpool?

At -137, Xabi Alonso remains a firm favourite among Canadian bookies to take over from Klopp once the German departs. He would likely be offered the position by Liverpool’s American FSG ownership. The burning question is whether he would accept the position.

With Bayer Leverkusen likely to win the Bundesliga, the allure of continuing what he’s started into a UEFA Champions League season may be too tempting for the Spanish legend to turn down.

Yes, the other strongest candidates for his signature, namely Liverpool and Bayern Munich, will both be part of the Champions League draw, but might Alonso prefer to lead the team he successfully guided this season into the competition’s next edition instead?

A recent announcement has revealed that Bayern Munich’s current manager, Thomas Tuchel, will part ways with the club at the end of the season. Alonso, also a former Bayern player, may now think harder about a future destination than before.

As much as Liverpool fans would welcome a positive Xabi Alonso announcement soon, there’ll likely be a wait before finding out if the clear number-one choice will enter Anfield’s hallowed gates when Jurgen Klopp leaves for the last time.

