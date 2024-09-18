What’s Happened to Federico Chiesa Since Euro 2020?

Federico Chiesa was the name on everyone’s lips during Euro 2020. The blistering Italian winger was one of the stars of the show as he led an underdog Azzurri team to the trophy following several blockbuster displays. The former Juventus man’s performances were electric all summer long, showcasing his ability to change games with his pace, skill, and knack for scoring crucial goals.

His extra-time strike against Austria and his opening goal in the semi-final against Spain were highlights of a campaign in which both he and his Italian teammates shone. The tournament would of course culminate with the trophy, with Roberto Mancini’s Azzurri famously beating a heavily favored England on enemy territory at Wembley Stadium via the dreaded penalty shootout. But since that crowning moment, Chiesa has somewhat faded into the wilderness.

This summer, he made the move to English heavyweights Liverpool for a cut price of £12.5m in a bid to resurrect his career. Whether he can do that or not remains to be seen. But what exactly has happened to Federico Chiesa over the last three years?

A Star Is Born

Following his Euro 2020 heroics, Chiesa was seen as a vital component for a Juventus side at the end of its golden era. The Bianconeri won Serie A in nine straight campaigns between 2012 and 2020. However, when Inter Milan knocked them off their perch in 2021, the Turin club looked to Chiesa to restore them to the pinnacle of Italian football.

Initially joining on a two-year loan from Fiorentina in 2020, the Viola academy product quickly established himself as a key player. He bagged an impressive 14 goals and provided a further ten assists in his maiden campaign under former midfielder Andrea Pirlo. The campaign ended in disappointment after missing out on the Scudetto, but he did manage to claim his first piece of silverware as a professional with victory in the Copa Italia.

Of course, any disappointment went out of the window later that summer when he helped bring the European Championship back to Rome. But since then it has been all downhill.

The Injury Setback

Upon returning to club duties after becoming a European champion, Chiesa immediately struggled. He managed just one goal and two appearances as he struggled to adapt to life under a returning Max Allegri. And then disaster struck.

Over the festive period, Chiesa suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out for four Serie A games. He scored in a 1-1 draw against Napoli in his return to the first team, but in his second game back, an even worse injury reared its head. In a 4-3 victory away at Jose Mourinho’s Roma, the pacey winger suffered a debilitating cruciate tear that sidelined him for eight months and ended his season.

The recovery process was grueling, and upon his return, Chiesa struggled to regain the form that had made him such a formidable opponent. He remained out until midway through the 2022/23 campaign and when he did eventually force his way back into the starting lineup, a shift in Juventus’ tactical approach under Allegri did not play to the now 26-year-old’s strengths.

The team’s defensive focus meant fewer opportunities for the winger to showcase his offensive prowess, leading to a frustrating period where his potential seemed constrained. Over the last two years, he has managed just 13 goals. However, he did show signs of life throughout the final two games of last season, scoring in back-to-back games against Bologna and Monza.

A Fresh Start

As Chiesa entered the final year of his contract with Juventus, the club decided to cash in on him amid a squad overhaul instigated by incoming manager Thiago Motta. The former Bologna boss deemed the club’s former star boy as dispensable, looking to cash in on him rather than losing him for free in 12 months. Liverpool hadn’t signed a player all summer, and they too were facing pressure from their supporters to complete a deal.

Out of nowhere, the Reds made the move for Chiesa, with a surprisingly low asking price of £12.5m catching the eyes of the club’s notoriously thrifty owners. The deal was completed on August 29th, and now Chiesa has another chance with one of the continent’s biggest powerhouses. The Merseysiders have won all three of their Premier League games this term under new boss Arne Slot, and the latest soccer betting odds make them a +450 contender for the title this year.

The decision to sign Chiesa is a relatively low-risk one for the Anfield outfit. At worst, they lose £12.5m but at best, they gain a genuine world-beater who was once perhaps the finest winger in all of Europe. At the age of just 26, time is certainly on his side and he has the chance to recapture his best form. Playing in a Liverpool team consisting of the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo, he has a plethora of attacking teammates to learn from and if he does return to his very best, he could well be the difference-maker this season.

