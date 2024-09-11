Yet another awful international break for Liverpool FC, as they once again saw one of their key guys get seriously hurt. This time it is midfielder Harvey Elliott, who suffered a foot fracture while away with the England U21s. Elliott has only played seven minutes for the Reds this season, and it’s going to be awhile before he gets more playing time.

According to most estimates, he’s out for about six weeks.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Sept. 14, 2024, at 3pm UK, at Anfield

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Liverpool Preview Content: Team News Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 8% Draw 13% Liverpool 79%

PL Position, Form Guide: Nottingham Forest 18th, 9 pts DWD Liverpool 2nd, 9 pts WWW

Liverpool FC Team News vs Nottingham Forest

Outside of Harvey Elliott, however, the injury news is pretty good. Curtis Jones (building up match fitness), Federico Chiesa (match fitness issues/adjusting to the new league and country), and Alexis Mac Allister (knock on his groin) could all be in the mix here against the Tricky Trees. We’ll see what Arne Slot says on Friday.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories