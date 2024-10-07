What Premier League Managers Are The Odds On Favorites To Be Sacked First?

As we get a little deeper into the Premier League season it is becoming more and more clear that certain managers are not going to last much longer in their jobs. Because the standard in the Premier League this season is so high, it wouldn’t surprise us if most of the managers who are mentioned today end up being sacked at some point this term.

Although we are still in the early days of the league, the first ten games are key in seeing who is cut out to keep their jobs and who won’t. When we mention the sack race, there are a few managers who are clear favorites and some who may be slipping under the radar.

Erik Ten Hag

The obvious favorite to be sacked first is the Man United boss, Erik Ten Hag. He has found life in the Premier League really difficult, despite being the guy who aimed to end the Man City and Liverpool era. Now in his third year and with over 600 million spent on new players, a lot of the bookies have Ten Hag as the clear favorite to be relieved of his role first.

The bookies have been backing Ten Hag as the favorite to get sacked for a while now, even before the season started, and when you look at certain bookmakers like, BoyleSports on https://www.boylesports.com/sports/football, you can see Ten Hag is the favorite by a long-distance.

The football is stale, the signings have been lackluster and everything about Erik Ten Hag’s stay at United has been blinded because of the two trophies that he has won. But deep down the fans knew he hasn’t been their man since his first month.

Gary O’Neil

Starting his managerial career as a caretaker manager, Gary O’Neil steered the ship at Bournemouth and when he was relieved of the caretaker duties, fans stuck up for the Englishman and accused Bournemouth of making a rash decision.

Luckily for O’Neil, another job became available and he took the Wolves job and had a strong first year with the club guiding them to a 14th-place finish. However, this year has been a bad one for the club as they have failed to record a win all season and currently sit bottom of the table.

Wolves have had some financial trouble and lost a lot of their best players last summer but his tactics have left a lot to be desired so far and they’ll have to improve a lot, otherwise the Wolves board will decide to make a change.

Russell Martin

One of the other managers who could get a forced exit is the Southampton boss. Russell Martin is a manager who is perceived as good by boards and by other clubs, but fans struggle to see what is good about him.

He plays a nice style of football, sure, but he is stubborn and won’t change his tactics, despite them not actually working. The only reason why he is well-liked is because he has a playing style that is desired by clubs, despite not having results to show for it.

If his results continue, it would be silly if Southampton didn’t sack him, but it wouldn’t surprise us if another Prem team didn’t then pick him up because of his style of play.

Oliver Glasner

Of all of the managers who we have listed today, Glasner is our favorite and his first few months for Palace were incredible. Palace kept winning, and beating good teams in the process, while playing good football and instantly becoming loved by the fans.

Unfortunately, this season has been nothing short of rough for Palace as they have not won a game yet. The selling of Michael Olise was clearly a turning point and losing his spark has really affected them. We hope Glasner gets his form up and Palace can get back to the way they were playing at the end of last season.

