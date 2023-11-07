West Ham United only have one fitness concern for Thursday night, but it is a big one in central defender Kurt Zouma. The Frenchman missed the weekend’s loss to Brentford, with a knee injury, so he is a strong doubt at best for this clash.

Given that his side is nearly fully fit, manager David Moyes will likely be asked about Zouma at his press conference tomorrow, and perhaps the Scotsman will edify us all on the matter.

West Ham United vs Olympiacos FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 9, 5:45pm, London Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group A Matchday 4 of 6

Series History: Olympiacos 1 Draw 1 West Ham United 1

Odds: Olympiacos 15/4 Draw 16/5 West Ham United 8/13

Olympiacos Team News

The fitness situation for the visitors from Greece is stark in contrast to the Londoners. First off, it is interesting how many preview articles we’ve seen for this match that don’t know anything about the Olympiacos squad fitness situation, and explicitly state that. But hey, we got the info for you right here!

Let’s start with Omar Richards, who is a doubt with a leg injury. Another doubtful player is Thanasis Androutsos, who is dealing with an undisclosed injury issue. There is also little known about the status of Vincente Iborra, other than he is currently battling an unspecified muscle injury.

Elsewhere Doron Leidner is out for the year with a torn ACL while Nicolas Freire is out until the middle of next month with an unspecified knock.

