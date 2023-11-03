West Ham United visits Brentford FC on Saturday in a London derby mid-table Cup. Yes, it’s the ninth versus tenth place teams locking horns in the capital city, and their paths to the current place that they hold in the standings could not be any more different.

Brentford started very slowly out of the gates, but have since come on strong. West Ham took 10 out of the first 12 points possible, but have stumbled since. At least in the league; because in cup competition there are still getting results.

West Ham United at Brentford FC

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 4, 2023, at 3pm GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Brentford FC 46% Draw 26% West Ham 28%

Hammers boss David Moyes only has one absentee to contend with here, so he’ll have plenty of options towards picking his strongest side possible.

Look for a team sheet that is very different from the one you saw on Wednesday that utterly thrashed Arsenal 3-1 in the League Cup.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Alphonse Areola; Thilo Kehrer, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, James Ward-Prowse; Mohamed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Said Benrahma; Michail Antonio

