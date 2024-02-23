You have to wonder where the bottom will finally be for West Ham United, and how much more rope the club will give David Moyes. There are still winless in 2024, and most of those results have been losses, not draws. It is hard to see them as favorites against Brentford FC on Monday night in another edition of this London derby.

Honestly, it is hard to fell confident picking them to beat anybody right now.

West Ham United vs Brentford FC

Kickoff: Mon. Feb. 26, 2024, 8pm, London Stadium, London, UK

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

West Ham Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form Guide: Brentford FC 14th, 25 pts, LLDLL West Ham, 9th, 36 pts, LLLD

If certain results go a certain way this weekend, Moyes and West Ham could find themselves on the second page of the standings.

And what a shock that would be, given how they have spent much of this season as UEFA Champions League qualification slot contenders.

Well, here is what we think would be the best lineup that Moyes could select, in the hopes of trying to prevent that.

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Alphonse Areola; Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Aaron Cresswell; Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek; James Ward-Prowse, Maxwell Cornet, Mohammed Kudus; Jarrod Bowen

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories