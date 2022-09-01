West Ham United 2022 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

The summer transfer window is about to slam shut. As I write this, the final hours are ticking by on deadline day as teams look to get their last-minute deals over the line.

With the circus of player movement about to end, we thought we would go through each major club’s business and grade them. Next up – West Ham United.

The Hammers were hit hard last season. A torrent of injuries decimated their defense in the back half of the 2021/22 season. It derailed both their top four charge, and their European trophy hunt. That cost them a place in the Champions League, which severely alters the caliber of player that they could entice this window.

Let’s see how it went.

Additions Analysis

Lucas Paqueta — Lyon

The Brazilian midfielder is now the East London club’s record signing. Could be transformative to The Irons midfield if allowed to play his regular game.

Emerson Palmieri — Chelsea

He moved to East London after never making the grade in West London. After five miserable years at Chelsea, the Italian left-back will actually get a chance at West Ham.

Thilo Kehrer — Paris Saint-Germain

After the center backs fell like flies last season, a new central defender was a straightforward decision and the signing of the German international was a great deal. He was the only center back David Moyes and his team acquired, though. That might change on deadline day.

Maxwel Cornet — Burnley

Far too good to be playing in the Championship this year, Maxwel Cornet made the logical upward move to West Ham. Yet to see him start for the Hammers, but could be a steal at just a smidge over £20M.

Gianluca Scamacca — Sassuolo

The striker who was bought in to ease the burden on Michail Antonio. Has not looked great early on, but has big wraps on him – so the jury is still out.

Alphonse Areola — Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman made his loan move permanent this summer. A top talent, he will keep the pressure on the incumbent ‘keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Nayef Aguerd — Rennes

The Morrocan center back has huge wraps on him too. It’s a shame that we won’t see him in action until October. Hard to judge a player I have never seen in action. He seems like every other West ham center back, though. And by that, of course, I mean injured.

Departures Discussion

Arthur Masuaku — Besiktas, loan

The only outgoing that wasn’t a retirement or release. The Congolese left sided winger/defender had some pleasant moments in East London, but has moved to the graveyard for Premier League footballers – on loan to the Turkish Super Lig.

Mark Noble — retired

Andriy Yarmolenko — released

Ryan Fredericks — released

David Martin — released

Summation

This does not look like the transfer window the Hammers needed. Sure, the signings of Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paqueta and Thilo Kehrer were head turners, but this side is still lacking. Granted their business might not be over as I write this, but it’d take a whole raft of signings to save this window for the Irons.

Grade: C-

