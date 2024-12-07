Michail Antonio in Stable Condition After Automobile Crash

Striker Michail Antonio reportedly crashed his Ferrari into a tree earlier today, suffering injuries that required hospitalization. The good news is that he’s alright, and in stable condition, according to West Ham United Football Club. A club statement confirmed that Antonio was in a car crash, but that he’s “conscious and communicating.”

West Ham further added that Antonio is “currently under close supervision at a central London hospital”.

The statement from the Premier League club also reads: “At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family. The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

The Daily Mail has much more on this situation, unearthing photos of the Ferrari, and the crash scene. According to the Mail’s report, the Ferrari belonging to Antonio is the only vehicle that was involved in the crash.

Their article also goes on to bring another car crash that Michail Antonio, and Michail Antonio alone, was involved with, back on Christmas Day 2019. Back then Michail Antonio was dressed as a snow man for the Yuletide holiday, when he went on to crash his Lamborghini into the front of a London house!

So it’s safe to say that this center forward isn’t the all-time safest driver on the planet.

