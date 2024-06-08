West Ham Transform London Stadium for Mets-Phillies

For the third time ever, a Major League Baseball series is being played in London. West Ham United’s home ground, the London Stadium, is hosting the Philadelphia Phillies versus the New York Mets. As it currently stands, the Phillies lead the Mets 6-2 at seventh inning stretch time.

But check out how the venue, originally built for the 2012 Summer Olympics, undergoing a transformation from soccer/football pitch to MLB ballpark.

This transformation ? West Ham’s London Stadium will host this year’s MLB London Series as the New York Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies ?@MLBEurope pic.twitter.com/Foq9zzlx2V — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 7, 2024

Last year saw the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals at the London Stadium. Calling the game for FOX today is White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski, who said during the broadcast that he’s a Tottenham Hotspur supporter.

Additionally, the announcers made it known that Mets star slugger Pete Alonso is a Chelsea supporter. Also, be sure to check out the soccer/football celebration that Bryce Harper did after slamming a mammoth home run.

“Through doing this, I’ve been to a few West Ham games and I have a soft spot for the team. I’ll watch a game and think, ‘We converted that pitch.’ That’s what makes it special.” Explainer: How #WHUFC‘s football stadium became a ballpark in 18 days. https://t.co/xv1gqHwd1j — Roshane Thomas (@RoshaneSport) June 8, 2024

And at the link above, you can learn a lot more about the London Stadium transformation, if you fancy that!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

