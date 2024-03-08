Entering the weekend showdown with Burnley FC, West Ham United only have two fitness concerns to speak of. Maxwel Cornet is out until St. Patrick’s Day having pulled a hamstring. The other is Nayef Aguerd, who is a doubt here due to an undisclosed issue.

Their opponents are in a much more precarious position, as they sit deep in the drop zone.

West Ham United vs Burnley FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Mar. 10, 2024, at 3pm, London Stadium, UK

Google Result Probability: 19% Draw 23% West Ham 58%

PL Position, Form Guide: Burnley FC 19th, 13 pts, LLLLD West Ham, 7th, 42 pts, WWLLL

Team News for Both Sides

They also have injury absentees, in Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Luca Koleosho (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Lyle Foster (undisclosed) and Aaron Ramsey (knee). It looks like the Clarets are destined to get dropped at the end of this season.

Sheffield United are near certain to join them, meaning two of the relegation spots are accounted for.

Luton Town currently occupy the dreaded third 18th position, although they still have a decent chance of escaping that position, although they would have to pass Nottingham Forest to do that.

