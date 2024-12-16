West Ham United have a very tough challenge tomorrow night- a road match at AFC Bournemouth. The Cherries are one of the most pleasant surprises of this season, and look every bit a UEFA Europa League qualification level side.

Welcoming in the Hammers provides a great chance to pick up three more points, for their cause.

West Ham United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick off: 8pm, Monday Dec 16, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, UK

PL Position: West Ham 14th, 18 pts Bournemouth 7th, 24 pts

Form Guide: West Ham DWLLW Bournemouth LLWWW

Google Result Probability: West Ham 22% FC Bournemouth 56% Draw 22%

It also might mark the end of the Julen Lopetegui era, and if so, wow would that have been very short-lived. Lopetegui will fill out his team sheet for Monday night football aware that he might be coaching for his own job.

So with that in mind…

West Ham United Starting XI Prediction at AFC Bournemouth

Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Max Kilman, Aaron Cresswell; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Mohamed Kudus, Carlos Soler, Crysencio Summerville; Jarrod Bowen

