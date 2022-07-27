West Ham Sign £35.5m Striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo

West Ham United officially unveiled a new big money signing, striker Gianluca Scamacca, from Sassuolo. According to various reports, the 6’5″ Italian international comes over from Rome for £35.5m, but the club did not officially disclose the fee.

“I am really excited to join West Ham,” the 23-year-old said in the club’s official press release.

A message from your new striker! ? pic.twitter.com/VFOPGLcHpG — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 26, 2022

“I’ve waited a long time for this moment – it’s been a dream to play in the Premier League.

“I feel like West Ham is the perfect team for me. They showed they really wanted me and when I spoke to the manager there was an instant understanding.

“I can’t wait to play and show the supporters what I can do in the West Ham shirt – I hope we will love each other.”

Sleep well, Hammers ? pic.twitter.com/FD03gekcs8 — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 26, 2022

Scamaaca scored 16 times in 36 matches last season, providing a form strong to enough to earn him a call-up with the Italy national team, where he has now featured seven times.

The Hammers had been looking to beef up their attack since Sebastian Haller (who joined Borussia Dortmund after Erling Haaland left BVB for Manchester City) left.

All the way from Rome, Italy… Welcome to West Ham United, Gianluca Scamacca! ?? pic.twitter.com/1ed3VOGFcR — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 26, 2022

Manager David Moyes admitted that his side was on the hunt for more help in the final third, and had been for some time.

“We’ve been looking to add more strength to our attacking options for a while, so we’re delighted to have got Gianluca in,” Moyes said.

“He comes really well recommended — and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’s a young centre-forward with a really bright future ahead of him.”

