Tottenham Hotspur have yet another injury concern to contend with, believe it or not. Central defender Radu Dragusin twisted his ankle in the 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day. He’s now a doubt vs. Wolves on Sunday.

“It’s a bit early to tell,” Ange Postecoglu said of Dragusin’s status for this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Kick: Sun Dec. 29, 2024, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

“He tweaked his ankle last night and felt like he couldn’t continue, so we’ll have to wait and see. We’ll wait until he gets in [for training] today and assess him from there.”

Meanwhile Ben Davies, Richarlison, Micky van de Ven, Wilson Odobert and Christian Romero are all out with hamstring/thigh injuries. Elsewhere Guglielmo Vicario is done for the season while Djed Spence is suspended. In looking at the starting lineup prediction…hey, big news here!

It looks like we’ll see the the first ever starting assignment for U21s squad member Alfie Dorrington. He made his first ever senior team appearance against Saints 12 days ago, coming on as a sub.

Now the young center back could see his first ever starting gig.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Wolves

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Alfie Dorrington, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma; Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Heung-Min Son; Dominic Solanke

