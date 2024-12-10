Tottenham Hotspur are heading to Glasgow, Scotland for a UEFA Europa League clash on Thursday night at Rangers. It’s a match-up of two sides who are smack dab in the middle of the UEL table. Spurs come in with a slew of injuries, both long-term and short-term.

That will affect the team selection of manager Ange Postecoglu, who will no doubt need to do some squad rotation here, in spite of it all.

Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Dec. 12, 8pm, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 6 of 8

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 9th, 10 pts, WWWLD Rangers 8th, 10 pts, WLWDW

Two Spurs midfielders, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, are suspended in domestic play so the continental competition, where they’re still eligibly to play, provides a good opportunity for them to feature.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Rangers

Fraser Forster; Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Archie Gray, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Rodrigo Bentacur, Yves Bissouma; Brenna Johnson, Will Lankshear, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

